PLATTSBURGH — Start your bidding.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce's annual Taste of the North Country silent auction, typically an in-person affair, is virtual this year and went live last week.
"The auction traditionally was good ol' pen and paper and bid paddle numbers," Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Kristy Kennedy said. "We knew having pens people were sharing, congregating around the items and things like that weren’t probably best practices.
"We wanted to keep it really safe."
STILL IN PERSON
The event did not happen last year due to New York State's then 50 person gathering limit, so the 2021 event, though in some ways different than years past, returns it to the region.
The chamber has for 25 years put it on, attracting hundreds to the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House each fall. Attendees bid on auction items donated by the chamber's various member businesses and sample treats from across the North Country catered by the chamber's participating food and drink places.
Kennedy called it a great "hybrid" event, acting as both a fundraiser for the chamber, as well as a showcase and networking event for the region's business community.
While the auction transitioned online this year, the Taste of the North Country's tasting portion is scheduled to be face-to-face just at a new location due to ongoing construction at the SUNY Plattsburgh property.
The event will instead take place Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the West Side Ballroom on New York Road.
WINE, MAPLE, COFFEE
Fourteen food vendors will be there, handing out food and drink samplings.
"I wasn’t sure how our vendors were going to feel in lieu of everything that’s happening with maybe some staffing issues and things like that, but they really came out and are all excited," Kennedy said. "I think it’s going to be a really fun night that’s very eclectic.
"They'll be everything from beer and wine from some of our breweries and wineries to our maple producers to Chik-fil-A and Busters (Sports Bar and Grill) and Perkins (Restaurant and Bakery) and Norma J's and Lakeside Coffee," she continued.
"It’s kind of exciting this year, because they are some of the industries that are bouncing back from the pandemic, so it’s great to give them some of the exposure they deserve."
VIRTUAL AUCTION
About 230 items are up for auction.
Gift certificates to local restaurants; maple products; locally-crafted décor; chocolate, cheese and liquor baskets; rounds of golf; wine; and photo sessions are some of the items up for bid.
Bidding went live Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. and will close with the Taste of the North Country event Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Items will be at the venue that night for those waiting to lay their eyes on them before placing a bid, Kennedy said before adding, "So if somebody has (won the) bid and are there then they'll be able to walk away that night with their items."
Otherwise, items will be made available for pick up a the North Country Chamber of Commerce, a news release says.
In addition to being a safer option, Kennedy thought going virtual inclusive for those unable to attend the event in person, while also giving bidders more time.
"It just casts a bigger audience."
HOW TO JOIN
Community members can bid online: nccoc2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse
Tickets at the door Wednesday will be $15 each and the public is welcome to attend, Kennedy said.
