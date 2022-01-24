PLATTSBURGH — City residents' Christmas trees will light up the City Beach during the Tannen-BOOM! community bonfire event Saturday.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the idea came out of conversations with friends and how a municipality in Vermont hosts something similar.
"It's one of those things where, it's the middle of winter, let's test something out and gather people for something that's free and family-friendly," he told the Press-Republican.
FOOD, BEER, MUSIC
This event is free and open to the public, and will kick off at 2:30 p.m., a city press release said.
The city is hosting Oval Craft Brewing in its beer garden, and Eagle Country 97.5 will provide music. Additionally, the Link Arts Center will host a kid-friendly area with art activities and a paint pendulum.
Department of Public Works personnel have been building a small sledding hill, so attendees are advised to bring their sleds. McDonald's will hand out free hot chocolate while supplies last.
The Christmas trees will be lit up at around 4:30 p.m., with the event wrapping up at 7:30 p.m.
The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works has been and will continue collecting discarded trees until Friday, Jan. 28, piling them up for Tannen-BOOM!.
After that date, residents will have to dispose of their trees through other avenues, Rosenquest said.
SAFETY
Rosenquest said safety measures were a top consideration when planning for the event began.
"The first thing we did was we met with Fire Chief Scott Lawliss, the Department of Public Works and City Police to talk about the event and talk about some of the safety concerns," he said.
All three of those departments will be on site during Tannen-BOOM!.
"The public is advised to abide by safety protocol issued from city personnel and ensure that children are with their parents/guardians at all times," the release said.
ENVIRONMENT
One city resident, Sarah Chase of South Peru Street, asked during the public comment session of the Common Council's Thursday meeting whether the city had performed an environmental impact assessment of the event and, if one had been deemed unnecessary, why.
Rosenquest said he had responded to her emailed inquiry on the matter, noting there was no requirement for a formal SEQRA (State Environmental Quality Review Act) review and no prohibition from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to host the event.
He later told the Press-Republican that, per DEC guidelines, celebratory bonfires are allowed. Additionally, he had spoken with a DEC official who covers air quality to clarify there was no issue with holding the event.
According to the DEC, the City of Plattsburgh is not a fire town and does not require a permit to host the bonfire. Such fires are allowed so long as only untreated wood is used as fuel and the fire is not left unattended until it has extinguished.
However, the agency encourages towns to make beneficial reuse of Christmas trees, such as for mulch or compost.
BRAND NEW EVENTS
Chase further commented that she hopes the event does not become an annual affair.
"I will gladly drink a beer and watch you use a woodchipper instead of burning thousands of trees that could be better used in another way," she said.
Chase added that her concerns with the fire were the concentration of carbon emissions, creation of carcinogens and debris that could potentially land in the lake and affect animals' habitats.
Rosenquest said it was not known whether Tannen-BOOM! would become an annual event, and would depend on how well-attended it is and if people call for it again.
"We have a number of events that are brand new to the city this year. If they're successful, then great, we can grow and provide another opportunity for free entertainment."
OTHER EVENT DETAILS
The release said all city events are subject to change or cancellation and will abide by the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Clinton County Health Department.
Though Tannen-BOOM! will take place outdoors, attendees are encouraged to mask up.
The general public must utilize the Crete Center parking lot and use the sidewalk to access the event, the release said.
Only authorized vehicles will have access to the beach's parking lot and lawn.
Temporary toilet facilities will be available.
