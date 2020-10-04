PLATTSBURGH — The lobby of City Hall was packed Thursday night with public safety supporters calling on the City Common Council to think twice before chopping the budgets of its uniformed officers.
"I strongly object to your proposed budget cuts in the area of public safety," Julie Ross, a city resident and retired Plattsburgh City Police lieutenant said, reading aloud an email she'd previously sent to city councilors.
"According to the last meeting I watched, these cuts were not necessary, as we already had a surplus in the budget, therefore, I can only assume that these cuts are being proposed to satisfy personal agendas for some of the councilors," she continued.
"I believe eliminating more positions from the police department would be detrimental to the citizens of the City of Plattsburgh and the surrounding communities."
CONFUSION
With no proposal on the evening's agenda regarding cuts to public safety, some city councilors questioned the night's showing.
"This seems to have come from social media," City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said. "Somebody posted something on Facebook and, the next think you know, the community is in an uproar about it."
City Mayor Colin Read also questioned the evening's speakers, asking, "What leads you to believe that there's a proposal to reduce the number of officers in the department?"
'YOUR AGENDA'
Ross answered that question, pointing to the council's original agenda for a meeting in mid-September.
The agenda, released the day before, had featured a proposal to return the 2021 Mayor's Budget back to Read to make some modifications, including a $900,000-plus cut to the Public Safety budget. That budget funds the city's police, fire, Building Inspector's Office and some expenses of the Department of Public Works.
The day of the meeting, however, the item was withdrawn from the agenda and replaced. The added resolution had instead asked the mayor to find 10 percent, or $2.4 million, in cuts across all departments, mostly through retirements and attrition.
"So to those councilors who wrote back to me and said, 'I don't know where you're getting that information from,' or 'I don't know why you're hearing $900,000,'" Ross continued, "I hold in front of me your agenda from (Sept. 17th).
"It still was out there. . . that's where it came from."
WHAT IF?
Various speakers, like Ross, addressed the council during it's public comment session, sharing their thoughts on the city's public safety departments.
As speakers exited the Council Chambers and entered City Hall's lobby, they were met with resounding applause by the many law enforcement officers and their supporters that had assembled there.
Shannon Perrea, owner of downtown hair salon Runs With Scissors, spoke of her personal experience with Plattsburgh City Police after she'd witnessed an overdose near her salon on Court Street.
The individual's life had been saved thanks to the city's police officers who had arrived on scene, she said.
"I thought to myself right after, and then a couple days after, 'What if it wasn't for the police?'"
'BASIC GOVERNMENT'
Seth Silver thought, if considering a resolution to cut law enforcement funds, that the citizens of Plattsburgh should be consulted.
"I thought that the city government and the City Council worked for the people of Plattsburgh," he said. "I guess I am just confused as to where this idea came from of cutting money without any taxpayers input at all.
"This seems like something that should be voted on or something that should be discussed with members of the different wards of the city — that seems like basic government."
THANK YOU
Mayor Read reminded speakers that there was no resolution to cut public safety on the night's agenda.
"I do not believe that's on the table," he said, "but I thank you for your comments."
Per council resolution, the mayor's requested budget alterations were due by Oct. 8.
