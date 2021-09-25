PLATTSBURGH — When Deb Cleary became CEO of her mom's company in 2013, she had a decision to make: Either stick to the status quo or make some waves.
"There was a different mindset when my mom owned the company," Cleary said. "She was not in this mindset of growth, which is fine. We could have stayed there and everybody would have been fine, but that's just not how I wanted to do things; I wanted to take it to the next level.
"We were handed this gift, this precious business that she built from the ground up. I felt like it was our responsibility to take it to the next level."
THE GROUND UP
Cleary's mom, Hope Coryer, moved her family out of Binghamton and to the North Country in the early 1980s.
"At that time, she didn't have a job," Cleary, 57, said. "When she got to Plattsburgh, she realized there weren't any (staffing) agencies, so, she decided to start one."
Thus establishing ETS Staffing Agency in 1982.
After putting an ad in the newspaper for administrative help, receiving resumes in her mailbox and hiring some help of her own, Coryer began cold calling local companies to ask, "Do you need an employee?"
Adding this took some gumption, Cleary laughed and said, "That's how it all started."
'BE VOCAL'
Now president and CEO of that same staffing agency, Cleary noted "of course" her mom was an inspiration.
"The ways that she inspired me were not necessarily as a savvy businessperson, but more her compassion and fierce loyalty to her employees and the community," she said. "Her absolute insistence that we give back to the community really stuck with me and us as a company."
And, as a woman in business herself, Cleary noted ETS' history as a 100% women-owned agency.
"It's important for me to keep pointing that out. I find it so important, because I find myself, a lot of the time, getting frustrated, because — and this is not just in our community, but our community does this, too — women get marginalized in business."
Her advice for other women out there was to keep personal life personal, stay involved in the community and ask questions.
"Don't be scared to ask questions. Don't feel like you are the only person in the room who doesn't know the answer, because you're not. These are classic things that women tend to feel about asking questions and being vocal — don't. Be vocal."
GAINING THE CONFIDENCE
Cleary admitted she grappled with that mindset at the onset of her career, and still does.
When she first joined the company in 2001, she spent her days in the back office, not out front as a recruiter or salesperson.
"When I became CEO, I had to be out there more and I had to do a lot of really uncomfortable things. I had to be in meetings, I had to make phone calls that I didn't want to make, I had to ask those questions in the room when I didn't feel comfortable," she said.
"I remember when I first joined the board of the foundation. I sat there and I thought, 'I'm never going to be as smart as the people in this room.' Then I ended up being the board president a few years later," she continued. "You just have to put yourself in uncomfortable situations. That is what really helped me to gain the confidence."
GROWING AND GROWING
Since Cleary took her CEO post in 2013, ETS has more than tripled its revenue, expanded into the Vermont and Albany markets, and added workforce development arm Ready4Real, a nonprofit launched in 2018 aimed at bridging the gap between education and employment.
She did this through making some "big and sweeping changes," like embracing cutting edge technology, industry trends and leaning more on data to measure the company's success.
"Measuring things like our sales and how many people we had out working — not that we didn't do that before, but we really dialed it in," she said. "I'm happy we made them, but it's hard. People don't like change. People want things to stay the same as much as possible.
"I think a lot of times it just takes time for people to settle in."
GOING NATIONAL
Thanking her team for its dedication, support and knowledge, Cleary said her next hope is to take the staffing agency national.
"We found through COVID you don't necessarily need brick and mortar to grow this business. A lot of our clients, companies that hire us to find them workers, are national clients. Our goal is to be able to service these accounts across the country."
Throughout this transition, the CEO said the agency's headquarters would remain in Plattsburgh and thought it could expand into some other markets as soon as 2022.
"Then it will be a progression over the next few years. I don't see it ending."
