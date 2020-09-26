PLATTSBURGH — The pandemic is still throwing curveballs, but Matt and Ashley Bateman decided not to throw in the towel on their new sports pub.
The couple will soon celebrate the opening of Busters Sports Bar and Grill in the City of Plattsburgh.
"It's been a little bit scary," Matt, a part-owner, said of opening a restaurant during a global health crisis. "We could have waited until early spring, but we were too excited about the business.
"We think that with the product that we have to offer and the safety precautions that we're going to take, that we can still be successful."
ANOTHER BUSTERS
Busters Sports Bar and Grill started up its first location in Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County.
The incoming Plattsburgh spot will be the brand's second site and sit at 5453 Peru St., the former home of a chain of eateries, including Lake City Brewing, Enzo's, Geoffrey's Pub and Tijuana Jail.
Matt said he and his wife, Ashley, both grew up in Ogdensburg and were familiar with Busters' atmosphere.
Ashley had worked there for several years as a waitress, he added.
The couple have now lived in Plattsburgh for the past six years and have two kids.
"We liked the food and liked the atmosphere at Busters," Matt said. "We just wanted to build that here in Plattsburgh."
ON THE MENU
The menu lists a range of American-style fare and classic pub dishes, like burgers, pastas, steaks and sandwiches, as well as fresh-made breads, soups and pretzels.
The eatery will have a 17-foot salad bar and touts daily homemade desserts, including pies made with locally grown fruits.
"If someone were to come in here and ask, 'What should I get?' We've done very well in Ogdensburg with our Zings, which are boneless chicken tenderloins that we hand bread and sauce," Matt said, adding that there were eight sauces to choose from.
"Anybody that comes in, we feel they can get something that they like. That's the type of menu that we feel we have to offer."
The head cook and kitchen manager will be Nicholas Di Martino, who, Matt said, Busters was grateful for.
"He helped create the menu with us," Matt said. "He's played a really big part in helping us take this off."
DRINKS AND HAPPY HOURS
The sports pub will operate the site's bar, serving mixed drinks and 16 or so on-tap beers.
Eleven of those would be microbrews and the other five or so would be domestic ones, Matt said.
"We kind of hit everyone with those," he said, adding that Busters would serve Vermont and New York brewed beverages, including a brew from Plattsburgh-based OVAL Craft Brewing.
The restaurant will offer a variety of Happy Hour deals, including its "Putt for a Pint," a putting green located near the bar.
"It costs $1," Matt said. "If you make it, you get a free pint. If you don't, that dollar will be donated to a local charity."
SPORT FOCUSED
That charity could very well be a local youth sports program, Matt said.
"Ashley and I love sports," he added. "They're a big part of our lives."
Busters has sport-themed memorabilia covering some tables and the walls, including some SUNY Plattsburgh jerseys.
The restaurant has about 18 television screens set up, too.
"We'll be playing football constantly on T.V."
COVID PRECAUTIONS
In respect to the pandemic, Busters would have regulations in place, in line with New York state guidelines.
That would place tables six feet a part, require masks be worn by employees, and also customers when they are not seated.
Matt said plastic shield barriers would be placed at the bar and by some tables, as well.
OPENING DAY
The restaurant will open for business on Monday, Sept. 28.
Opening day hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and a complete list of its hours of operations can be found on the Busters Sports Bar and Grill - Plattsburgh Facebook page.
