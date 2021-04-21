PLATTSBURGH — WAC Lighting, a leading manufacturer in the lighting and ceiling fan industry, recently announced its pending acquisition of Swarovski Lighting Ltd.'s operational Schonbek assets, including the manufacturing plant on Industrial Boulevard here.
"We are excited to acquire the Schonbek brand of luxury crystal lighting and collaborate with the talented people in Plattsburgh to continue this proud tradition," WAC Co-CEO Dirk Wald says in a recent news release.
Terms of the acquisition were not released and completion was said to be subject to various closing conditions. It is expected to close by June 30.
INDUSTRY LEADER
Swarovski acquired Schonbek Lighting, a maker of premium decorative crystal lighting, in 2007. As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Swarovski had been the manufacturer's largest crystal supplier since the late 1960s.
WAC, a second generation owner-operated company founded in 1984 and headquartered in Port Washington, N.Y., designs and builds a range of luminaires and ceiling fans across its brands MODERN FORMS, dweLED, WAC Lighting, LIMITED and AiSPiRE.
With this latest acquisition, the Plattsburgh factory will manufacture made-to-order and custom products for those brands, as well as help design new products and develop new finishes.
"Schonbek is a global brand with established distribution in Europe, Australia and the Middle East where WAC does not yet have a presence," the release says. "This strategic acquisition can be expected to be a precursor to an introduction of the W Group companies into those markets."
LOCAL CONGRATS
Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said it had been the chamber's pleasure to work with WAC Lighting on this deal since early this year.
"Among other things, we directly worked with the State of New York, including the Governor's office, to help secure important assistance and to facilitate connections," Douglas says in the release. "The outcome involves a strong set of synergies between WAC, a global leader in LED technology, and Schonbek, which has a special and long-standing place in the lighting fixture world.
"The Schonbek operation is an important manufacturer in the North Country, and we will continue to offer all of the assistance we can to WAC Lighting over the next few months and then for many years to come."
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) issued his congratulations to the companies Monday, saying he was "pleased to hear that this deal will not impact operations at the Plattsburgh plant or current customers."
"As we continue to rebuild from this devastating pandemic, I’ll keep doing everything I can in the Legislature to create good-paying jobs in the North Country and support our region’s economic recovery."
'NOBODY BETTER'
Andrew Schonbek, of Schonbek Lighting, said he and the Schonbek family were also "thrilled to hear this news."
"Working with Dirk was a joy, as I witnessed first-hand his creative energy, passion for the product, impeccable design sense and understanding and advocacy of customers," he says in the release. "I predict that these unique talents will soon find expression in a creative renaissance at Schonbek that will once again position it as a leading, cutting edge brand.
"There’s nobody I know of who’s better positioned than Dirk and WAC to carry forward the legacy that four generations of Schonbeks labored to build since 1870."
WAC Co-CEO Shelley Wald, Dirk's partner, said, "If not for the time Dirk spent at Schonbek and then Swarovski, WAC would not have been approached to carry on the Schonbek tradition. But veterans of the lighting industry will likely see the union of WAC and Schonbek as a natural progression."
LAUNCH ON HORIZON
Wald also announced an incoming product launch scheduled for later this year.
"After July 1, there will be a period of investment in the Schonbek operations necessary to secure the future in Plattsburgh, beginning with a killer new product launch that we have been planning for several months, in anticipation of this acquisition," he says in the release.
"Leveraging WAC’s strengths in nimble product development, the new Schonbek product launch, to be unveiled simultaneously in New York City and Montreal this coming fall, will represent the largest product introduction in the history of Schonbek."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.