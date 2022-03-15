PLATTSBURGH — State Police nabbed two suspects after a shooting incident on Wallace Hill Road Tuesday afternoon.
One person was shot and was being treated at the hospital.
Details of the incident and who was involved were yet to be released by State Police as of Tuesday evening.
The incident sent CVPH Medical Center and the Plattsburgh City School District into lockdown as police searched for the shooters.
The search ended around 1 p.m. as police converged on Wallace Hill Road and nearby Romeo Circle and apprehended at least two suspects according to witnesses.
Melanie Hazen of Romeo Circle had just returned home from an errand when she noticed a large police presence on her street shortly before 1 p.m.
A short time later, police nabbed a suspect and put him into custody across the street from her house.
"We were all standing in the driveway and this guy come flying out the side (of a mobile home) and the cop said move, and I said there he, there he is, get him," Hazen, 45, said.
Police then warned the suspect that they had a K-9 police dog with them.
"He (officer) said we're going to let the dog go. Then they got him (suspect), and he's screaming and he's got a whole bunch of needles and stuff in his hand," Hazen said.
Police then went to a nearby unit and apprehended another man, telling him to come out with his hands up, Hazen said.
Hazen said the police presence with their weapons drawn was unnerving for herself and her neighbors.
"We were all scared as freaking hell," she said.
"We all stood there on the porch because this never happens. I'm still shaking."
As a result of the search for those involved, the hospital went into lockdown mode as a precaution until the suspects were caught. The lockdown was later lifted.
Michelle LeBeau, RN, BS, MHRM, President of Alice Hyde Medical Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) said the lockdown of the main hospital campus was made in consultation with police.
It was a necessary precaution while "those involved in an incident in our community were cared for in the Emergency Department."
“We implemented our lockdown policy with the safety of our staff, patients and visitors in mind," LeBeau said.
"Our team did an awesome job putting their patients first while supporting their coworkers during this security concern."
LeBeau also commented on the tremendous support from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
“We really are fortune to have such exceptional professionals in our community,” she said.
The CVPH campus was locked down for a little over two and a half hours, and lifted after the suspects were caught.
Plattsburgh City School District also went into a security mode during the incident.
District Superintendent Jay Lebrun issued a notice to the school family around 1 p.m.
"We’ve received reports that there was a shooting in Clinton County, outside of the City of Plattsburgh, and that the shooter is at large," the memo said.
"What limited reports we have received from law enforcement indicate that there is no imminent threat to any schools. These reports are yet-to-be corroborated, and so our schools will operate in ‘lock-out’ mode for the next while.
The school lifted the lock out at 1:34 p.m., Lebrun said.
State Police were being assisted in the investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh Police Department, SUNY Plattsburgh University Police, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration - Adirondack Drug Task Force, Department of Environmental Conservation, and US Customs and Border Protection.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he was pleased to see such swift police response.
“Just spoke with (Clinton County) Sheriff David Favro about the shooting on Wallace Hill. Our residents and those of the Greater Plattsburgh region are fortunate for the quick professional response to address the threat," Cashman said in a statement.
"Many thanks to the Clinton County Sheriff Department’s team, New York State Police along with the other coordinating agencies assisting. There service should not go unnoticed. It is also a reminder to the public. If you see something, say something.”
