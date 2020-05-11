MORIAH — The suspect involved in a shooting incident with troopers Saturday has been identified, State Police say.
Jason G. Shaw, 33, of Moriah, was the man involved in the weekend incident on Lamos Lane, a police press release said.
Troopers were called shortly after 11 a.m. after Shaw threatened to harm an acquaintance, and were at the scene when the suspect arrived in a vehicle, the release said.
Shaw rammed both patrol vehicles with his own, according to the release, totaling one and damaging the other before then attempting to run over the responding troopers.
The officers then fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle, the release said, striking Shaw.
He is currently in stable condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt.
The troopers involved in the shooting, Trooper Christopher Markwica and Trooper Adam Duquette, both of State Police Lewis, have both been treated and released for minor injuries.
Charges are pending Shaw’s release from the hospital, police said.
