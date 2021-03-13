PLATTSBURGH — Irises at the start of 2020 was doing well, owner Carol McLean said.
Despite colder months being slower for downtown eateries, the café and wine bar was attracting business via Bourbon Nights and was selling out of fan favorite oysters.
"We were definitely doing some creative promotions and marketing to try and draw people out during the wintertime," McLean said, thinking back to the days preceding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Plus we were doing music," she added. "We’ve had live music almost since Day 1."
The music, alongside in-person wining and dining, died Monday, March 16, 2020 when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order, outlawing on-premise service across the food and drink industry.
"Everything came to a screeching halt," McLean said. "We didn’t know how long it was going to last."
'HARDEST HIT'
When the industry was phased back into service, it was hit next by a whirlwind of guidelines, requiring bar and restaurant workers wear masks and enforce customer mask compliance, close dining rooms for takeout service only, reopen dining rooms with shifted tables to allow for proper social distance and limited capacity, close their business before a certain time of night and so on.
Many mandates still exist today, though some have been altered over the past year.
"Our sales numbers for 2020 were drastically reduced compared to 2019," McLean said. "Basically anything is going to be an improvement compared to 2020."
In addition to losing out on sales, the global health crisis required businesses spend dollars on personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep its staff and patrons safe. Irises also upgraded its HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system and purchased state-of-the-art air filtration devices.
Irises annually caters summer month events, spending the wintertime booking and otherwise preparing for them, but, McLean said, "that was just gone."
"Obviously the restaurant industry has been one of the, if not the, hardest hit industry during this pandemic," she said. "A lot have really suffered and gone out of business; even locally, we’ve lost some."
FEDERAL LOAN
One year into the pandemic, however, and Irises was still standing tall.
The downtown Plattsburgh eatery, named for McLean's mother, Iris, and situated on City Hall Place since 1997, is known regionally for its extensive martini menu, wine-bar concept and made-from-scratch fare.
Asked how her small business outlasted the challenging year, the owner credited Small Business Association assistance and, above all else, the federal loan she received via the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
McLean said she applied locally through Champlain National Bank and, once awarded, she noted, "That’s what saved us; that is the case with many restaurants across the country."
The loaned monies helped the restaurant owner make payroll, cover utility costs and afford the various pandemic-related expenses, like PPE.
"It was super great to be able to use that."
GETTING CREATIVE
The year also required some ingenuity.
McLean said Irises' classic menu wasn't built for takeout, forcing her team to revamp it to be more conducive for to-go orders. A new website was launched with help from Plattsburgh-based marketing agency Growtrends and an online ordering system was added there.
Irises also began offering Saturday brunch and brunch-to-go boxes, as well as boozy slushies, nightly specials, family meal deals, and, thanks to a temporary New York State Liquor Authority change, alcoholic beverages on the go.
"It was just trying new things and seeing how they worked," McLean said. "We would promote it and then we’d see a direct response, so we’d be like, 'OK. That worked. Let's do it again.'"
The restaurant, like many downtown, had to adjust its hours of operation.
"I've been doing this for 23 years. I know what Monday nights in downtown Plattsburgh would average when you’re not going through a pandemic," she said, adding that Irises had landed on a Wednesday through Saturday schedule.
"We shortened our week and focused it on the days that people typically order out or go out. We needed to conserve those labor dollars," she continued.
"We couldn’t afford to lose money; we couldn’t afford to be open.”
FULLY VACCINATED STAFF
Irises has been closed for in-person dining since January.
Not only had there been an increase in community COVID-19 cases, but a bulk of the community hadn't felt comfortable eating indoors, McLean said.
Early this month, the restaurant owner decided to temporarily stop Irises' takeout service, as well, while her staff of 15 received the COVID-19 vaccine. Restaurant workers became eligible in early February.
"I jumped on my computer and sat there with my employees’ information and booked all of them," McLean said. "I kept refreshing. . . luckily I was able to get everybody in."
On March 10, Irises' last employee went in for their second shot and so McLean planned to reopen 14 days later on Wednesday, March 24.
"I’m hoping that (patrons) might feel more comfortable knowing that the staff, servers and the people interacting with them are fully vaccinated," McLean said. "I think it was great that the state opened it up to restaurant workers for that reason."
CLOSE CHAPTER
Asked if she expected any of the year's changes to outlast the pandemic, McLean said the online ordering system, delivery and Saturday brunch were likely here to stay. She also hoped to reintroduce live music and said, if the state's Liquor Authority would allow it, that she'd love to continue serving alcohol to go.
"I think it has been shown that it can be done safely," she said. "I think customers really like that; there is something to be said for having a martini, creative cocktail or sangria — those are drinks that you typically don’t make for yourself at your house."
McLean was optimistic about the incoming spring and summer seasons, noting the return of outdoor seating and possible widespread vaccinations before the fall.
"Then we can put this chapter behind us — hopefully."
'KUDOS TO THEM'
McLean issued a special thanks to her staff, or "work family," and their resiliency this past year.
"Everybody has stepped up, changed job descriptions," she said. "It’s a totally different world going from a full-service restaurant to 100 percent takeout.
"Kudos for them for doing such a phenomenal job and adapting," she continued. "I’ve been very lucky.
"I would not be here without Irises' staff."
