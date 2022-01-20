PLATTSBURGH — C&S Companies and the City of Plattsburgh unveiled the results of a survey that sought public feedback on the upcoming Margaret Street reconstruction project during a Zoom meeting last week.
Almost 800 respondents answered the questionnaire, floating ideas that ranged from addressing the narrowness of the road between Court and Brinkerhoff streets to making the thoroughfare a pedestrian mall stretching from Broad to Cornelia streets.
AGING INFRASTRUCTURE
The project is necessitated by aging public utility infrastructure that runs under Margaret Street, some of which dates back as far as 1903, City Department of Public Works Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin said during the presentation.
Todd Humphrey, the department manager for C&S Companies’ transportation group, said the Syracuse-based engineering firm would aim to develop a phased construction plan that, though it will take longer and cost a little more, will hopefully result in less aggravation and inconvenience over the course of the project.
Full-depth reconstruction of Margaret Street from Broad to Cornelia streets and the downtown core between Court and Brinkerhoff Streets would take place from May 2023 to August 2024, according to the presentation. Resurfacing of Court and Brinkerhoff streets up to Beekman Street would coincide with the end of that phase, starting up in May 2024 and ending that November.
Humphrey said the city has been lining up various funding sources to pay for the project. Those include the New York State Touring Routes program, CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funding, American Rescue Plan Act monies, city water and sewer funds and municipal bonds.
The Press-Republican previously reported a price tag of $7 to $10 million.
COURT TO BRINKERHOFF
When asked what’s important to them about the project, 94% of respondents noted drainage, 91% vehicle and traffic flow, 90% pedestrian facilities and traffic calming, 89% pedestrian and bicyclist safety, 86% appearance and streetscapes, 75% recreational and trail connectivity, and 70% bicycling facilities.
C&S Companies Project Manager Kelli McArdell presented the remaining survey results, which showed most respondents said they were residents of Plattsburgh, and about half said they travel on Margaret Street a few times a week.
On the modes of transportation they utilize on Margaret Street, 51% said they use motor vehicles, while 39% said they walk and 9% bike.
The respondents’ top area of concern was the section between Court and Brinkerhoff Streets, which they described as too narrow, congested and having too much traffic.
“I think we can all agree that that area is a little bit tight when you go through there because there is on-street parking as well as travel lanes,” McArdell noted.
Some were for parking in that area and liked having spots right in front of businesses, while others were against it and wanted to see those spots removed.
PEDESTRIAN MALL
Though the survey did not ask participants about keeping Margaret Street traffic two-way, reducing it to one-way or closing it completely to vehicular traffic, the idea of transforming the stretch came up in the comments, McArdell said.
Fifty-six individuals said they were really interested in doing so, while 10 were opposed.
Humphrey acknowledged that such a move would close down several blocks of Margaret Street and create dead end situations
“Before any of that is even contemplated, a detailed traffic study would be conducted to see … where those vehicles would be redistributed and also where parking could be distributed in such a way that you don’t take issues that might exist today on Margaret Street and just move it and create new traffic problems one or two blocks over,” he said. “That’s one of the big issues about closing off any street, anywhere, that really has to be looked at seriously.”
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest noted that the impact on residents along Margaret Street and adjacent streets also has to be considered.
OTHER COMMENTS
The survey also yielded remarks about a lack of benches along Margaret Street, complaints the area was a bit dirty and littered, and simultaneous support for being able to eat outside and dislike of barricades impacting the roadway or sidewalk.
Respondents said they felt biking was hazardous along the street and there was no place to lock bikes, McArdell said.
The city is already planning to pilot the use of solar-powered trash compactors and is implementing improvements to its biking infrastructure, she noted.
Commenters also pointed to uneven sidewalks and lack of accessibility, with one saying they avoid Margaret Street because they have mobility scooters for special needs children.
Regarding aesthetics, McArdell said hanging white lights over the road, maintaining the brass Merkel’s letters in the sidewalk near Upper Bridge Street and incorporating more local art were suggested.
McArdell noted consideration of a protected left turn at Broad and Margaret streets, more time to cross at crosswalks and audible pedestrian signals that can help visually impaired individuals cross.
Comments on Court and Brinkerhoff streets included too many potholes, the desire to make those roads more pedestrian friendly and improve the sidewalks, and the need for more trash/recycling receptacles, new striping, bike lanes and more benches.
NEXT STEPS
McArdell and C&S Companies will next analyze the survey results and develop design alternatives, then open up a second survey through which people can provide their opinions on those designs.
The plan is to host another public meeting in March, in-person if possible. Humphrey said the conceptual design options and renderings of what Margaret Street could look like will be presented then.
After that, the second survey will close and C&S will come up with its final report and recommendations.
Residents can submit questions and comments about the project directly to C&S at margaretstreet@cscos.com.
For more information about the project and to watch last week's Zoom meeting, go to cscos.com/margaretstreet/.
