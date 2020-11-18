PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus and Prevost have become household names in the North Country, but right on Area Development Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh is a supporting manufacturer that does much of the "behind the scenes" for Volvo Bus North America.
Its name is SpencerARL New York.
General Manager Mitch Vermette said the plant opened up locally in January 2009, around the same time as Nova and Prevost.
"This location is dependent on them," he said. "Our main focus is supporting those two companies to ensure that they're successful so that, subsequently, we are successful."
READY TO GO
Vermette described the work as sub-assembly and logistics, which, meant workers assembled bus parts to get them ready for installation.
"So that they can bolt it right onto the vehicle itself, right onto the bus at Nova," Vermette explained. "That could be an engine, an axel, a radiator, or it might be a valve assembly, break lines, airlines, hosing, piping — we do a little bit of everything."
For an average bus, Vermette said SpencerARL in Plattsburgh produces about 400 to 500 subassemblies.
"Our production hours to a vehicle are anywhere between 65 to 85 hours per vehicle."
KEY LOCATION
Since the manufacturer provides its services exclusively to the two local Volvo Bus plants, it would be safe to assume SpencerARL New York, a subset of Spencer//Butcher Group, planted roots in Plattsburgh because of that connection.
"To be more specific, we ended up here because of Nova and Prevost's geographic proximity to their parent facility, which is in Canada just outside the City of Montreal," Vermette said.
"For them to have a presence in the United States — it made sense because of how close we were," he continued.
"It wasn't just that we were here next to them, it's the fact that we're also close to the facilities up north to give support, work closely with them as these new contracts come in and out."
GROWING TOGETHER
Since opening in 2009, Vermette said the Plattsburgh plant has grown tremendously.
What was once a 40,000- to 50,000-square-foot operation, was now a 160,000-square-foot setup, split between two facilities.
"We were a mere operation of about 35 employees," he said, adding that, as of the beginning of November, that number had grown to roughly 150.
While COVID-19 had slowed things though April and May, Vermette said SpencerARL New York was fully operational again and was, mirroring its partner groups, building up to begin manufacturing three buses per day, instead of its typical two per day.
FINDING WORKFORCE
SpencerARL began 2020 with about 115 to 120 workers, but Vermette they were looking to add about 50 new workers, some of which had already started.
Like other North Country manufacturers, the general manager said hunting down workers was the trickiest part.
"Especially now," he said. "It has been very, very difficult to find employees here and to find employees who have the basic soft skills to understand communication or just show up for work and really put in the effort.
"It is difficult to find good candidates in general these days; it's tough."
He also said the company wasn't seeing the same number of applications, and hadn't seen as many high school grads or CV-TEC students as one might think.
"We have tried to drum up some recruits and groom the next generation of workers, but, for some reason, we're unable to reach them."
'NOT LIKE TV'
Asked what he felt the disconnect was, Vermette thought it was stereotypes.
"It's not the environment that they see on TV, of these large, dark and dirty facilities," he said of the industry.
Nowadays, the general manager said manufacturers, like SpencerARL, were clean and organized, conforming to lean principles of manufacturing.
"Everything has a place," he said. "As the businesses are run in that regard, their facilities follow suit.
"The old stories of people who come out smelling like a coal miner, looking like a coal miner — those aren't true anymore."
