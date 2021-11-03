SARANAC — Unofficial Election Day results named incumbents Timothy Napper of Saranac and Kevin Randall of Schuyler Falls victorious in their respective town supervisor races Tuesday.
SARANAC
According to Clinton County Board of Elections' unofficial counts, Republican Napper, current Saranac Town supervisor, ended Tuesday with 671 votes and a 320-plus vote lead on opponent Steve Fulton, a Democrat.
The Town of Saranac had 90 absentee ballots sent out and 66 returned as of Wednesday afternoon, the Board of Elections reported.
Napper appreciated the votes he had received, noting various challenges he navigated since taking office, including the retirements of longtime employees, COVID-19 and Town Clerk Mary L. Bell's active administrative leave.
"I think people understood that, given everything that I've had to deal with — they apparently thought I did a very reasonable job."
Napper, 69, thanked his opponent for a clean race.
"I told him to stay involved. He (Fulton) certainly is a very accomplished person. He ran a good race; we weren't slinging mud at each other."
Fulton could not be reached for comment.
SCHUYLER FALLS
Randall, 56, defended his seat as Schuyler Falls Town supervisor against challenger Reginald "Reg" Facteau.
The incumbent was listed under both the Republican and Democratic party lines and received 658 votes.
"I appreciate the support," Randall said. "I will work for the whole community, not just the ones who voted for me. I will do my best to move our town forward and grow our community."
Facteau, a 68-year-old retired corrections officer and town board member, was listed on the Conservative and Common Sense party lines. He received just under 200 votes as of Tuesday evening.
The Board of Elections reported 138 absentee ballots sent out with 87 returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
Facteau could not be reached for comment.
"He (Facteau) is still going to have his say on the board and I respect his campaign," Randall said. "I'm very happy to move forward with my agenda."
