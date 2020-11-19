PLATTSBURGH — As COVID cases creep up locally, Supervisor Michael Cashman says Plattsburgh Town Hall doors will close at the end of this week, returning the municipality to the same appointment-only model it used at the outset of the pandemic in March.
The change would take effect this Friday, Nov. 20, the supervisor said, adding that drop box services and online tools would continue.
"We feel it is critical to continue to protect our employees."
CASES ON RISE
As of Wednesday, the Clinton County Health Department reported 113 active cases countywide.
The figure included 9 new cases since the day prior and 10 recoveries.
All in all, the recent numbers were a hefty leap from last week, where, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the department had logged 53 county cases.
The numbers have since increased with nearly each update.
'NOT SHOCKED'
After implementing its appointment-only model in March, the Plattsburgh Town Hall, located on Banker Road, returned to its typical way of doing business at the start of the summer.
Supervisor Cashman said certain protocols had remained in accordance with county, state and national recommendations.
Asked how it felt to regress back to a closed door system, the supervisor said, "I'm certainly not shocked at where we're at."
"I would impress upon people that we all have a responsibility to one another to be vigilant and redouble our efforts to protect one another."
NORTH COUNTRY VALUE
A much discussed challenge would be Thanksgiving.
Cashman said he would not be traveling for the holidays this year and wanted to remind the community that the dining room table wasn't a safe house when dealing with an airborne virus.
"It's not about the people, it's about this virus," he said. "Anyone can be a carrier, friend, foe or family."
He went on to say that those in the North Country had certain values that prompted them to look out for one another.
"That means some of the best things that we can do is wear a mask, socially distance and increase our hand sanitization protocols."
DEADLINE UNCERTAIN
Cashman said he didn't know how long the changes would last.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and be in consultation with the Health Department and also the other municipalities," he said. "We're not the only municipality using these protocols; we're not looking to be mavericks.
"We're looking to do things using the best interest and guidance that we're receiving."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
