DANNEMORA — The incumbent faces the town clerk in the Dannemora town supervisor race.
William "Bill" Chase, town supervisor for eight years, is on the ballot alongside Deborah "Deb" Coryer, town clerk since 2012.
The Press-Republican asked both candidates: What are the most pressing issues for the Town of Dannemora, and how would you address them?
William "Bill" Chase
Party: Republican
Age: 64
Occupation: Dannemora town supervisor, 8 years; retired New York State DOCCS sergeant
Education: B.A. communication studies, SUNY Oswego; high school graduate, Northern Adirondack Central School
Family: Robin, wife; Nick, son; Alex, son; Amanda, daughter; Sarah, daughter; six grandsons
Previous government experience: Dannemora town supervisor, 8 years; Dannemora town councilman, 1 year
Civic organizations: Lyon Mountain Fire District fire commissioner, 6 years; Lyon Mountain Ball Diamond Board of Directors president; Lyon Mountain Miners manager, 14 years; past Dannemora town Youth Commission director; Lyon Mountain Railroad and Mining Museum past president; St. Bernard's Parish member, choir, lecturer; Third Degree Knights of Columbus Council #7215 member; Lyon Mountain Community/Youth fund operator
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Dannemora and how would you address them?
William “Bill” Chase, current town supervisor, thought keeping the town’s operations fiscally sound, as well as maintaining accountability and transparency for taxpayers, as top issues. The maintenance and necessary upgrades of town equipment, roads, Chazy Lake Dam and facilities also topped his list.
“Continuing to apply for NY State and Federal grants to help offset costs of various areas of town operations, like recreation, equipment, sewer and water districts, and going green at our facilities,” Chase said, pointing to a 2019 $500,000 NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Salt Storage Shed grant, a 2019 $125,000 NYS grant for playground equipment at Chazy Lake Beach, a 2017 $100,000 NYS Economic Planning grant and a 2021 NYS Community Development Block Grant for eligible homeowners for necessary upgrades and repairs.
Chase said he would “continue to be the voice for all our (Dannemora’s) taxpayers” with county, state and federal officials, and work with other local officials to share services to “keep costs down.”
“EMS and fire protection are two areas of concern cost wise for our town. Maintaining a healthy environment for both Chazy and Chateaugay lakes is also a concern. Working closely and maintaining good communications with all lakefront owners to address those concerns is ongoing.
“Broadband is now available for nearly all residents and businesses throughout the (town).”
Deborah "Deb" Coryer
Party: Democratic
Age: 60
Occupation: Dannemora town clerk/tax collector, 9 years
Education: Public affairs degree, Community College of the Air Force; B.A.S. in social psychology, Park University
Family: Ricky, husband; Jessica Healey, daughter; Lori Healey-Fisher, daughter
Previous government experience: Dannemora Town Board member, 3 years; clerk/tax collector, 9 years
Military service: U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, 26 years; Air Force Materiel Command Public Affairs Division resource manager, 8 years
Civic organizations: JCEO Board of Directors, vice chair
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Dannemora and how would you address them?
"There are issues that need attention, but the first is to build mutually beneficial relationships with the other towns in our area and county and state officials. I also feel that getting full participation of all the board members, with free and professional exchanges of ideas that result in decisions based on what is best for the whole town, is a fundamental issue that must be in place before any action is taken or money spent.
"Many residents have expressed their concerns and floated ideas as I've talked to them, both in my current position and also as I've campaigned, and those will be looked at seriously. One issue that has popped up numerous times has to do with the lakes, so we need to form a committee to tackle the issue of allowing as much access and usage as possible at our lakes without harming their environment.
"Also, better use of the assets we have, and divesting ourselves of those that are surplus will help the tax base as a whole. Finally, the town has high-cost projects that were mandated. We need to continue to look at the smartest way to pay for them. Giving the taxpayers the services they deserve and making frugal use of our budget and the town resources, including equipment and personnel, will be a top priority."
