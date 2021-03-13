PLATTSBURGH — School superintendents and their administration teams are used to constantly having to make big decisions for their districts, but few could have imagined the gravity those decisions would hold in the year to come last March.
“We always have decisions based on the safety of the students, but in a global pandemic those decisions are way more frequent, and the reality of what you’re going to do to make sure people aren’t getting sick is stressful,” said Dan Mannix, superintendent of the Beekmantown Central School District in Clinton County. “I could compare probably every other year (in my career) to each other, but this past one doesn’t compare.”
All 10 of the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES component schools were closed for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 15, 2020, with Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES and its 16 component school districts following suit the same day.
The year that would follow would pose challenges most schools had never considered a possibility before 2020, from quarantining students to designing different in-person and remote learning plans for the entire school to follow.
"The day has no boundaries, and every day is a work day," said Loretta Fowler, superintendent of the Chateaugay Central School District in Franklin County. "I just have a lot of appreciation for our elementary and high school principals, and our reopening committee; school safety has been the most important part of every decision we’ve made.”
IN-PERSON VS. VIRTUAL
Chateaugay’s district has been using a mix of in-person and remote education, varying based on grade level, while Beekmantown’s district has been operating with approximately 70 percent of total students attending in-person since September. The other 30 percent opted to do remote learning.
While the two school’s plans varied, both have relied heavily on digital teaching, something that has been an adjustment.
For the smaller Chateaugay district, virtual learning is still fairly new, and required some tinkering at the start of the 2020-21 academic year following the initial pause that saw all schools go remote in spring 2020.
“We knew that we had to really challenge ourselves with remote learning, and become more proficient, and we needed the tools to do a better job,” Fowler said.
So the school invested in new equipment and professional development to help teachers be able to have “synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities” for students, according to Fowler.
There were also efforts in “prioritizing standards” to make sure that students were still learning the most important skills, strategies and content when learning remotely, she added.
“Our teachers have gone above and beyond to assist students who have struggled with remote learning; I could not be more proud of our educators,” Fowler said.
The larger Beekmantown district was fortunate to have been a bit further down the road in regards to remote learning capabilities when the pandemic struck, having “started moving toward being very capable with digital teaching and learning” about seven years ago, according to Mannix.
“Our infrastructure was there, and the training had already been done for the vast majority of our teachers,” Mannix said. “Teachers were ready to share what they were experts in.”
And that preparation has paid dividends for those students who have been learning digitally since the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
“Overall, it’s gone really well for (the 30 percent who chose remote learning),” Mannix said. “It’s not a flawless system, it’s not a panacea by any means, but it’s been a wonderful tool for those parents who say, ‘Hey, my kids have to stay home.’”
And, while his district was in a good spot in terms of digital learning capabilities at the start of the pandemic, Mannix added that teachers have, “constantly been balancing the use of technology and the need to give kids direct instruction and human connection.”
“That road is always under construction,” Mannix said.
RESTRUCTURING THE SCHEDULE
As small numbers of COVID-19 cases have cropped up within schools, quarantines and schedule changes have often become the norm.
In particular, Fowler praised Chateaugay High School Principal Kate Dwyer for her constant adjusting at the high school level.
“(The schedule's) been pretty much the same every year for years, but within this year she’s probably changed it eight times to accommodate and adjust as we learn more,” Fowler said.
The school has been focused on keeping Kindergarten through Grade 6 in-person as much as possible since the start of the academic year, because “that’s where the aspect of childcare does really impact the community,” according to Fowler.
The middle and high school grade levels at Chateaugay have operated at different split in-person/remote levels thus far, but, starting this upcoming week, the school is aiming to have grade 7 and 8 back daily, Fowler said, while Grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be back in-person in various adjusted half-day schedules.
The school is working toward having all students back all day, every day, she added, but just doesn’t currently have the staff to meet the physical distancing and COVID-19 protocol challenges.
BACK TO NORMAL?
The past calendar year was a lesson in perspective for both Mannix and Fowler.
Mostly, Mannix learned how much he loves public education “when it’s pumping on all cylinders.”
“When you have all the kids coming to school, they’re going into classrooms like normal, and all of the wonderful after school activities are going on, it’s phenomenal,” Mannix said.
Fowler echoed that sentiment, saying that she herself has been sad to be missing out on all of the events that make her school’s culture what it is.
“I do think that the lack of extracurricular activities has been a detriment, not only to the students but also the adults,” Fowler said. “We all miss the musicals, the senior plays, the awards ceremonies, the sports activities.”
But as the North Country and the United States as a whole appear to be rounding a corner in the fight against COVID-19, both superintendents expressed hope that some of those aspects can return for the next academic year.
“Hopefully, with the vaccines and people following all the (COVID-19) protocols that are critical to our being able to stay in school, we’ll have an even better plan going into the 2021-22 school year,” Fowler said. “I’m hopeful that better days are in store soon.”
