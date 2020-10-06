PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Office of Alumni Relations is issuing a “last call” to register for its Virtual Homecoming 2020.
Alumni can register by Oct. 13 to sit in on virtual alumni panels, theater gatherings, socials and more.
The celebrations begin Oct. 14 with an allied health alumni panel. Registrants will meet an orthodontist, occupational and physical therapists, audiologist, speech-language pathologist and a registered dietitian, all of whom graduated from programs at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Moderated by Dr. Ashley Gambino ’04, associate professor and chair of communication sciences and disorders at the college, the panel is especially beneficial to current students or recent graduates interested in or currently in health care.
Oct. 14 brings a welcome and reflections from President Alexander Enyedi, who will share a brief campus update and welcome session to officially kick off Homecoming 2020.
Later that evening, alumni can meet and greet during a virtual welcome back social, featuring a how-to on making a pineapple margarita featured in Class of 1991 graduate Kerry Diamond’s “Cherry Bombe: The Cookbook.” Socialize, sip on your margarita or beverage of choice and toast your alma mater.
Meet-and-greet events continue with communication sciences and disorders, public relations and communications, and a first-ever Marketing Grad/Marketing Club reunion.
Other events include the fourth-annual North Country Cybersecurity Conference via Zoom, career services for alumni event, a look at political and social developments in Canada presented by Dr. Christopher Kirkey, director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Quebec Studies, and an “Alumni Speak” session hosted by Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
The Department of Theater celebrates its 50th anniversary with a Zoom welcome and staged reading in Hartman Theatre.
On Saturday, alumni can participate in a virtual 5k race at their favorite running spot by registering online and following the instructions that will take them to the finish line. Participants who upload photos to social media will be entered in a raffle to win Cardinal prizes.
While alumni won’t be able to play in the annual men’s basketball game, they are invited to reconnect, reminisce and share their experiences with head coach Mike Blaine via Zoom.
For more information, to see a complete schedule and to register for this year’s Virtual Homecoming, visit tinyurl.com/y2bmmelc or call the Office of Alumni Relations at 518-564-2090.
