SUNY to offer in-person open house July 16

PLATTSBURGH — The 2021 SUNY Plattsburgh Summer Open House returns to campus for the first time in two years Friday, July 16, beginning at 11:15 a.m.
Summer open house is a good way for prospective students and their families to meet with program faculty, learn more about campus services, including admissions, student life, financial aid, campus housing and dining and more.
CAMPUS TOURS
Participants will get to hear an admissions presentation with an in-person student panel highlighting activities, academics, campus life and the admissions process.
Academic break-out sessions with faculty and students for specific program areas will take place as well as one-on-on appointments with admissions and financial aid.
Campus tours showcasing classrooms, dining facilities, a residence hall and other campus attractions will be held throughout the day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The day’s schedule begins with the first admissions presentation from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Two more sessions will be held during open house, from 1:15 to 2 p.m. and again at 3:15 to 4 p.m.
Academic break-out sessions with representatives from criminal justice, childhood education, biology, chemistry, environmental science, nursing, psychology and the School of Business and Economics will be held from 11:15 a.m. to noon and again from 1:15 to 2 p.m.
Sessions featuring communications, computer science, information technology and physics, English, history, journalism and public relations, and visual and performing arts will be held 12:15 to 1 p.m.
FINANCIAL AID
Financial aid appointments will be held in 30-minute slots from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
Financial aid advisers will be available to answer questions and give advice on aid requirements, scholarships and other aid resources, loans, college payment plans and other ways for paying for college.
Participants will also be able to meet with admissions advisers to talk about academic programs of study, admissions and enrollment processes, student life and more.
Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during open house.
The following COVID guidelines must be followed:
• Each registered student may only bring one guest — a parent or guardian, etc. Additional guests will not be able to participate
• This event requires all visitors to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering at all times (view the college’s Social Distancing and Face Covering Policy at tinyurl.com/dj23ah9d.
• Visitors will be required to complete a health screening form via mobile phone on the day of the event before entering campus
For more information and to register, contact the Office of Admissions at 518-564-2040, email admissions@plattsburgh.edu or online at https://tinyurl.com/2uvjvapp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.