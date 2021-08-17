PLATTSBURGH — A trio of SUNY Plattsburgh Environmental Science students who studied the City Beach's existing trail system just presented their findings to the Plattsburgh City Common Council in hopes they will help chart the wooded area's pathway forward.
Tiernery Mayette, Devan Bushey and Rory Fischer met at the site every Sunday for the last 10 weeks, spending about two to three hours each visit.
The SUNY students mapped out a potential new walking trail and took note of the site's natural assets, logged its invasive and nuisance species, and kept track of lingering debris.
Their work was performed in conjunction with Albany County-based planning firm Saratoga Associates, who was tasked by the city to pen an implementation from a 2016 Waterfront Feasibility Study.
ASSETS AND SPECIES
The city-owned wooded land examined by the Environmental Science students sits adjacent to Plattsburgh City Beach.
As part of their findings, the students logged species they came across and sorted environmental assets into three unique categories: dunes, forest and riparia.
The dune area houses plants like grapevines and big-head sedge, while meadow anenome and blue flag iris color the forest area. Alongside the lake, or the riparian area, is black locust and rough horsetail.
Intermixed with those regional plants, however, were nuisance ones, like poison ivy and stinging nettles, as well as invasive ones, like Japanese knotweed and honeysuckle.
TRAIL SYSTEM
The students identified two on-site pedestrian paths, including paved Scomotion Avenue and a beach walkway made partially of boardwalk that runs horizontal to Lake Champlain.
They reported various debris, some overgrowth and numerous invasive/nuisance species along Scomotion Avenue, and said the beach trail had overgrowth of its own, as well as poison ivy patches.
The potential path pitched by the Environmental Science students, which they mapped using a GIS program, would sit north of Scomotion Avenue in the thick of the wooded area.
To get that proposed trail defined, the students noted debris removal, chemical treatment of nuisance plants and some brush hogging.
FORMER DUMP
Between the Rockeater Adventure races once hosted there and the site's history as a landfill until the 1970s, the area has no shortness of debris.
Using tape in addition to the GIS mapping program, the students logged refuse in need of removal, ranging from small pieces of broken glass up to sizeable Rockeater obstacles left behind.
Bushey described the larger debris as "more aesthetically displeasing" than hazardous, but noted removal would improve site aesthetics and wildlife habitats.
"Shattered glass and litter are a larger hazard," she added, "because they can harm people trying to recreate on the trail and it will take more work to actually pick up that type of litter."
The students reported current site challenges as those large sections of litter, several fallen trees blocking future trail access and the prominence of nuisance plants, like poison ivy, but they also noted the area's potential.
They thought better trails would attract more beach visitors and recreation, and also saw the opportunity to add interpretive panels telling the site's history, birdhouses, community events and play equipment.
NEXT STEPS
Following the presentation, Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) commended the report before asking, given the site's landfill history, what would be required to get it cleaned up.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said such remediation was already listed in Phase I of Saratoga Associates' implementation plan, including about $2 million worth of geotechnical mining.
"To try to figure out where things are actually at, what's actually in there and to start to dig some of that stuff out," he said. "It's not insurmountable, but it's pricey."
