SUNY student shows support for Ukraine

PLATTSBURGH — Ryley Duffy took to the streets Tuesday to show support for Ukraine.
"I stand up for people's right to sovereignty and freedom and democracy," Duffy said referring to the nearly week-old invasion of Ukraine in Eastern Europe by Russian forces.
The 21-year-old graduate student from Rouses Point, who is in the education program at SUNY Plattsburgh, stood on Rugar Street outside the Angell College Center mid-day Tuesday holding a homemade sign adorned with Ukrainian flags that said, "Honk if You Support Ukraine, Freedom, Democracy, Peace."
LOCALS ‘INFORMED’
Several vehicles driving by honked and waved to Duffy as he braved the 29-degree temperature and gusty winds for a few hours.
Duffy also stood outside last Friday touting his message. He said response from passing motorists and pedestrians has been encouraging.
"I'm pretty impressed at how knowledgeable and informed the people of Plattsburgh are," he said.
"A lot people are honking and showing support. I'm very proud of the area for how involved people have been. Especially on social media and such."
MORE SUPPORT
Duffy said he began following the plight of Ukraine in 2014 when the Crimea region was taken over by the Russians. He said he has talked to students on campus of Ukrainian heritage that have told him how awful the situation is now, and how their families are coping.
"I kind of got attached to the Ukrainian people in that sense," he said.
Duffy said he plans on reaching out to various clubs on campus to spread awareness of the Ukrainian situation and hopefully drum up some more support.
"I just want this war to end in peace, and I want the Ukrainian people to be able to live free."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.