PLATTSBURGH – SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi finds his job nonstop just over six months in.
“It's challenging, and I know everyone is in the same situation,” he said.
“We've all got other stuff that we need to be working on. The COVID event, in many ways, swiveled folks. What can I work on right now? What do I have to stop working on? We got a college here to run, and there's a lot of things we need to be working on to make it a 21st century institution.”
ANSWERS TO WHAT IFS
“There were a couple of things that really kind of made this certainly a priority,” Enyedi said.
“We went remote around the 10th or 11th of March when Gov. Cuomo switched us off. Then, we came back after spring break. Then right around April 10th or so, I pulled together our Policy Group.”
The Policy Management Group includes Enyedi, five vice presidents, five deans and heads of police, health, emergency management and communications.
“That became the first sort of group to talk about what does it mean for us to be moving forward into the fall?” Enyedi said.
“From that, we organized five working groups. Those five working groups were headed by one of the vice presidents.”
FOCUSED FIVE
The five-targeted campus working groups are: operational continuity, health and safety, academics and instructional continuity, housing and campus life, student support and equity, and admissions and student recruitment marketing.
“Their instructions was, let's say for example, academics, pull together a group of people that can discuss all the scenarios for the academics,” Enyedi said.
“Dave Hill was the provost at the time. The joke is always that a committee shouldn't be larger than the number of people you can put in a minivan. I think that Dave had three minivans. In any case, a large group of people started thinking about different scenarios for Fall startup.”
Students, faculty and staff comprised the groups.
“That sort of was replicated across all the groups,” Enyedi said.
“So, we had a tremendous amount of input. We speculate that we were close to 100 people when all the dust settled for the working groups.”
Simultaneously, faculty were engaged to think about what the Fall semester would be like.
“So with various deans and the department chairs, we come directly to the faculty and ask what's the best way to run your class this fall given these types of circumstances – smaller class sizes, smaller rooms in terms of the capacity?” he said.
“I can safely say we had 300-plus faculty that were weighing in on this as well. It's pretty much a world-class campus involvement of how could we possibly reopen safely and ensuring the health of everyone who works here? Knowing full well that we've got these tremendous challenges ahead of us.”
What do we do with dining? What we do with residence halls. What do we do with the classroom environment? What do we do with the library?
“All those things were cooking,” Enyedi said.
“One of the groups that I put together was to look at equity to ensure that our most vulnerable students, and certainly students that are traditionally under served, continue to receive, in many ways, the education experience that they deserve here at SUNY Plattsburgh. That was sort of the mass summation of how we began to prepare for the planning document.”
FOUR-MONTH CRUNCH
April 10 kicked off the Fall Restart planning. Through that process, the five different groups were required by May 15 to provide information, data and recommendations for what a fall restart would look like.
“Beginning after May 15, we began to pull all those five groups' work together into one large document,” Enyedi said.
“It is required that we submit that to the Chancellor's Office. Then as we went back and forth with that document with the Chancellor's Office in Albany, it became what we now call the Restart Plan, which we were required to submit by June 23 for state evaluation and certification.”
The college's final certification was approved around July 3.
“I can't emphasize enough that there are incredible, dedicated and talented people here on this campus who just poured a lot of themselves into this planning document because they really want to help the students come back,” he said.
One of the contingencies prepares the college to return to remote instruction if necessary.
“And that's going to be dictated by a lot of events that are external to the campus,” Enyedi said.
“Whether it's a spike of cases in New York or something that happens that stretches the hand of the State of New York to make a decision. For me, it would have been a very different scenario if the decision had been made back in April that we are going to be online for the fall. I think that in many ways, far less in terms of the planning tasks. We would have been focusing on different things.”
How do we serve the students that still remain here? What are we going to do about that? What additional things are we doing to make sure that every class can be taught using an online modality?
AUGUST 24
Classes resume in less than three weeks.
“Right now, the governor and the State are looking at K-12,” Enyedi said.
“That's a huge conversation also going on. So good news from SUNY Plattsburgh. Not only are we a wonderful community of folks that pitch in and help solve problems, we announced today a program where if you're a parent and you've got a student K-12 and you may have childcare, homeschooling issues; we are going to be providing opportunities for those employees to have a reduced presence on campus.”
Employees will be able to work remotely in response to K-12 scheduling.
“That's a huge benefit for our campus to continue to be able to serve,” Enyedi said.
“We want to serve all of our students. I think it's important if our staff and certainly the folks on the front lines working with students have that confidence they can juggle everything like this. I think our students are winners in the long run. It's just going to make it much more efficient and also practical to do that work.”
TEST OR NOT TO TEST
The topic that continues to circle back is testing.
Enyedi attends weekly meetings of the Clinton County Reopening Committee.
“When the conversation came to testing and what does it looks like I asked John Kanoza (director of Public Health, Clinton County Health Department) and Dr. Rietsema (Infectious Disease specialist at University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Physicians Hospital) for some guidance,” Enyedi said.
“Their guidance aligns with what the CDC was saying is that mass testing upfront doesn't really provide you a lot of long-term information. It's more important to be able to address a case that comes up just like what we're doing in the community.
“So when there's a positive case, the test result and the contact tracing efforts go into play to try to identify how long and who you've been in contact with. Was it casual? Were you having choir practice with that person? All those kinds of questions.”
A typical COVID test can take between 24-48 hours to get results.
“We have a testing analyzer that we we've been able to get for the campus that does the COVID test in 15 minutes,” Enyedi said.
“It's a small analyzer. You collect a sample, and 15 minutes later, you got the result. From a containment point of view, we're now 24 or 48 hours ahead of the game when it comes to finding out who was this person with? Who should we be watching? That's a quantum leap over where we were just a month and half ago.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.