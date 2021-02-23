PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh global supply chain management students can turn that bachelor’s into a master’s degree in one year by enrolling in the new online 4+1 agreement with Clarkson University.
Last February, the college entered an agreement with the Canton university to confer the MS on SUNY Plattsburgh students who complete the program in four years here and one year there.
“Clarkson University’s MS in supply chain management requires 11 courses, and these courses are well-aligned with our global supply chain management curriculum,” Dr. Kwangseek Choe, associate professor and chair of the School of Business and Economics’ global supply chain management program, said.
Choe said the Clarkson agreement includes:
Online degrees at Clarkson operate on the quarter system in the Reh School of Business and include four, 10-week modules.
While students can begin the program during any calendar quarter, a June start represents the fastest track for completion of the program.
On average, students complete two classes per quarter.
“This articulation agreement with Clarkson University will greatly enhance the global supply chain management program’s marketability,” Choe said.
For more information on the online 4+1 SUNY Plattsburgh-Clarkson University program, contact Choe at 518-564-4205 or email choek@plattsburgh.edu.
