PLATTSBURGH — As vice presidential picks, Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris make a lot of sense since they are members of their respective parties' most loyal demographics, Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
"Political parties have to regularly include members of their crucial voting blocs on the party ticket in order to maintain strong enthusiastic group allegiances," explained the SUNY Plattsburgh professor, whose teaching areas include U.S. national politics and the presidency.
Schantz cited 2016 presidential election exit polls which showed 94 percent of Black women supported former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while 80 percent of white evangelical voters supported President Donald Trump.
"Although African-American women were only six percent of the total electorate in 2016, their Democratic loyalty makes them a larger share of Democratic voters.
"The vice-presidential picks solidify the loyalty and turnout of the base of each party and in that sense both parties benefit from their vice-presidential pick."
BATTLEGROUND POLL
But the nominees' true utility is their draw of voting blocs not strongly tied to either of the two major parties, Schantz contends.
He pointed to a Georgetown University Battleground Poll conducted earlier this month and released just days ago which suggests Harris brings some strength to the Democratic ticket, with a particularly marked advantage among suburban white women.
Forty-nine percent of those surveyed within that group assessed Harris as favorable, compared to 32 percent who deemed her unfavorable.
"Pence was much weaker among this group, with 37 percent favorable and 52 percent unfavorable," Schantz said.
Both scored 41 percent favorability in states closely won in 2016, he continued.
"But Pence’s unfavorables were higher, as more voters had not yet formed a view of Harris."
The two still had work to do when it comes to independent voters, Schantz said.
Thirty-seven percent held a favorable outlook of Harris, compared to 40 percent unfavorable, and 34 percent assessed Pence as favorable compared to 53 percent unfavorable.
PRIME POSITION
If elected, Harris would be in a prime position for the 2024 Democratic Presidential nomination in 2024, should Biden choose not to run again, Schantz said.
He noted the rarity of a sitting vice president actually winning the presidency. The last to have done so was George H.W. Bush in 1988, preceded by Martin Van Buren 152 years earlier.
Voters often want change after eight years of a party in power, Schantz said, so if Biden served just one term, the likelihood of Democrats retaining the presidency four years from now would increase.
"With Biden talking about himself as a transitional leader for the Democratic Party, it would be natural for core Democratic voters to think about Harris as their future candidate as they mail in their ballots and go to the polls this November."
CLOSE ENOUGH
Schantz posited that, while Harris is not seen as "a straight-down-the-line progressive," she is close enough with her initial support of former Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vermont) ideas for Medicare-for-all and tuition-free colleges.
"And she is skeptical of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency," the professor noted.
"Besides, Biden is at the top of the ticket and he sets the policy agenda for the Democrats.
"Moreover, many of the policy differences in the party have been hammered out in the party platform and Sanders has said that the platform sets Biden up to be the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt who came to power during the Great Depression era, 88 years ago."
Schantz anticipated that progressives would be further activated since both Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NYC) — who in 2024 will turn 35 and thus be eligible to run for vice president or president — have speaking slots at the upcoming Democratic National Convention.
