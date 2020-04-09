PLATTSBURGH — According to Dr. Harvey Schantz, COVID-19 changed everything about the campaign for president.
In a normal campaign environment, sans the virus, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — who suspended his campaign Wednesday — would have stayed in the race for many more primaries and caucuses, the SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor opined.
He pointed to how Sanders did not withdraw from the race for the Democratic nomination in 2016 until July 12, long after all primaries and caucuses were over, and added that Hillary Clinton similarly did not end her 2008 bid until June 12, right after those elections had ended.
"It is quite unusual for a non-incumbent Democratic presidential candidate to be the only active candidate with so few delegates already chosen," Schantz said.
"But the delay of upcoming primaries across the country added pressure on Sanders to clear the field for (former Vice President Joe) Biden."
Schantz said there was already talk of making the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., which was moved from July 13 to 16 to August 17 to 20, a virtual convention.
"The withdrawal of Sanders adds to this possibility."
YOUNG VOTERS
There are indications that younger voters, among the most numerous supporters of Sanders, will vote for Biden in the general election, Schantz said.
"In the 2016 general election, the last time around, voters under 30 years old supported Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by almost twenty percentage points and she won young middle age voters as well."
He added that, per 2016 exit polls, voters younger than 30 composed 19 percent of the electorate, the same share as 2012, indicating that "younger voters were not discouraged by Sanders losing the nomination."
"Biden will also win among liberal voters and Biden is very strong among African-American voters, an important Democratic voting bloc that Sanders was never able to attract," Schantz said.
INCUMBENT EFFECT
On whether the COVID-19 pandemic could strengthen support of incumbents, such as President Trump, Schantz said presidential elections are often referendums on incumbents.
"So the president's job approval number foreshadows the outcome of the upcoming election.
For this reason the recent uptick and correction in President Trump's approval numbers are an important development."
Schantz said the current average of the most recent polls, per Real Clear Politics, has Trump at 45 percent approval.
That is not normally high enough to win re-election, he added, but Trump first won in 2016 with 46 percent of the vote.
A Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday showed Trump's approval rating at 92 percent among Republicans, six percent among Democrats and 43 percent among independents, a 10-point jump.
Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were hovering around 51 percent approval ratings before their re-elections, and they each won with about that much of the vote, Schantz said.
Conversely, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, all of whom lost re-election, had low approval numbers.
