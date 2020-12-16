SUNY prof: 'No downside for Stefanik'

PLATTSBURGH — Barring a radical redrawing of New York’s 21st Congressional District, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will see little electoral fallout from her support of the Texas lawsuit, rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday, that challenged presidential election results in four battleground states, Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
“There really is no downside for Stefanik for signing on to the court challenge for she is, at this point in her career, tied to Republican voters and future Republican presidents,” the SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor said.
Schantz further noted how, in 2016 and 2020, the North Country leaned Republican and went for President Donald Trump.
'ABOUT CONSTITUTION'
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton brought the lawsuit, which sought to invalidate election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — all of whom went to former Vice President Joe Biden — and, thus, their collective 62 Electoral College votes.
Stefanik and more than 100 House GOP colleagues signed an amicus brief in favor of the suit Thursday. She said in a statement that night that the move was “about protecting our Constitution.”
Stefanik argued that the document was clear in that election officials and state executives could not change the presidential election process without state legislature approval, and that refusing to check signatures on mail-in ballots when required by state law was unconstitutional.
“We are requesting that the Supreme Court carefully review the lawsuit and provide clarity to the American people, who are rightfully concerned about both the unconstitutional overreach from certain state officials and the integrity of the presidential election,” she said.
The Supreme Court denied the case for a lack of standing.
“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections,” the order, issued Friday, read. “All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”
BOLSTERS STANDING
Schantz posited that Stefanik supported the suit to satisfy Republican Party sentiment both on Capitol Hill and at home in order to help meet her political goals, which may include reelection, public policy influence, hopes for higher office and power in Washington.
“To achieve these key posts in the House, members follow a 'go along to get along' style which includes cooperating and being on good terms with the movers and shakers of their political party,” the professor added.
“By signing on to the legal challenge, Stefanik only bolsters her standing with GOP representatives and voters.”
Schantz cited a Quinnipiac University Poll released Thursday which found 70 percent of Republicans polled felt Biden’s win was “not legitimate.”
“Seventy-seven percent of these same Republicans ‘believe there was widespread voter fraud’ in this election.”
Trump and his supporters have lost dozens of cases challenging election results and procedures, and have been unsuccessful in providing proof of widespread fraud.
McCONNELL ACKNOWLEDGES
With a vote of 306 to 232, members of the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s victory Monday.
Several weeks after prominent media outlets called the race for Biden, and following several minutes spent touting the Trump administration’s accomplishments, Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) acknowledged Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris as the president and vice president-elects, respectively, from the Senate floor Tuesday. He noted millions of Americans had hoped for a different outcome.
A spokesperson for Stefanik said she agrees with Trump that “he will ensure a transition to President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College votes and after courts have ruled on the pending lawsuits.
“She also believes we need to strengthen our election integrity by including the use of signature checks, ensuring no foreign companies are used for U.S. ballot machines, using paper ballots when needed and checking voter ID.”
NO PATH FORWARD
Schantz said there really is no path forward for Trump to succeed in winning 270 electoral votes.
He added that the Trump legal team has two last-ditch avenues which are being led by former New York City Mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
One is to litigate cases in federal court with voters and electors directly impacted by the challenged state procedures in each of the battleground states, he continued.
The other is trying to persuade Members of Congress not to certify electors in the contested states.
“Trump probably knows that he has little likelihood of overturning the election,” Schantz said, “but as long as the controversy goes on he is able to raise contributions for political purposes, remain relevant and strengthen his claim as the leader of an aggrieved political movement and party.
“Going forward, Trump and other Republicans have to fulfill the roles of the opposition party which are to keep a wary eye on the governing Democratic party, contribute to policy when they can and offer the voters of the country a credible alternative in upcoming elections.”
