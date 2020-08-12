SUNY prof: Harris strengths include diversity, campaign experience

PLATTSBURGH — In a seeming choice between U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice to be presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, Harris was the logical selection, Dr. Harvey Schantz said.
Rice served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security advisor during the Obama Administration.
"Harris was one of the frontrunners from the very beginning, but Rice gained in the so-called veepstakes because reports were that Biden was looking for someone who could help him govern," said Schantz, a SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor.
RICE DEFICIENCIES
Since Biden was looking for someone with whom he is "simpatico," Rice's close work with the Obama Administration was a strength, Schantz said.
So, too, was her foreign policy experience, he continued, adding that she would be strongly considered for secretary of state if Biden wins.
"But Susan Rice had three clear deficiencies: a lack of experience as a political candidate, no role in domestic policy issues and her roles as the Obama Administration spokesman on the Sunday television interview programs in the aftermath of the Benghazi, Libya attack on the American consulate in 2012, and in the unmasking of Trump campaign officials in the waning days of the Obama Administration."
HARRIS STRENGTHS
Schantz pointed to at least three strengths Harris brings to the table.
"She adds racial and gender diversity to the ticket which will encourage African-Americans and women Democrats to turn out to vote, two vital constituencies of the Democratic coalition. The Democrats are solidifying their base with this pick."
Additionally, Harris is experienced at both campaigning and debating.
"Third, Harris has senatorial experience, and that is deemed a qualification to be vice president and president," Schantz said.
