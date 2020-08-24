SUNY prof: Debate performance important to solidify support

PLATTSBURGH — Though candidates need to perform well in debates to solidify support, the events do not normally impact their races all that much, a SUNY Plattsburgh professor says.
"Congressional debates are the central events in North Country congressional campaigns, since they are virtually the only events in which both major party candidates appear together and they are televised," Dr. Harvey Schantz told The Press-Republican.
"The congressional debates will be more important than ever in 2020 due to the restrictions on personal campaigning and door-to-door canvassing made necessary by the coronavirus."
Schantz's teaching areas include the U.S. Congress and U.S. national politics.
DEBATE SCHEDULES
Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's campaign and that of her opponent, Canton Democrat Tedra Cobb, announced fall debate schedules.
Both noted a Watertown debate to be aired by WWNY on Monday, Oct. 19, followed by a debate WPTZ will host in Plattsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Cobb Campaign Manager Gabie Hart said Tedra Cobb for Congress had agreed to a third event, with the date to be determined, that would take place at Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh.
Spokeswoman Maddie Anderson said a debate hosted by Spectrum News in Albany with a tentative date of Friday, Oct. 23 was part of Elise for Congress's final schedule.
BURDEN ON CHALLENGER
At a debate, the challenger wants to show she can stand toe-to-toe with the incumbent as well as gain name recognition, Schantz said.
Since incumbents already have name recognition, they aim "to demonstrate that they have command of all political issues, to tout their record and claim credit for their accomplishments," he continued.
"The burden in these debates is on the challenger who has to upset the underlying dynamic of the contest, which is ordinarily favoring the local incumbent."
Schantz said major party candidates want to avoid an error, noting a 2014 debate between Stefanik, Democrat Aaron Woolf and Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello after which much was made over all three not being familiar with minimum wages across New York State.
"But this mix-up did not appreciably affect the race."
Schantz said debates are boons for third-party candidates' campaigns since they can fully articulate their political perspectives and receive more free publicity than they could ever afford to buy.
Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn ran for the 21st Congressional District seat in 2018 and faced off against Stefanik and Cobb in three televised debates.
According to the Federal Elections Commission, Stefanik and Cobb are the only two candidates registered for the race this year.
COMPETITIVE
Schantz said the North Country congressional district has become more competitive, and the stakes in debates have become higher.
He pointed to how, prior to the 2009 special election to replace Republican John McHugh, national reporters from CNN and Fox News covered the debate between Democrat Bill Owens and Republican Dede Scozzafava that took place in the Giltz Auditorium at SUNY Plattsburgh's Hawkins Hall that October.
Conservative Party nominee Doug Hoffman — who went on to lose against Owens after Scozzafava dropped out — did not partake in that debate.
"The special election of 2009 received such national coverage because its outcome was perceived to be a harbinger for the upcoming midterm elections of 2010," Schantz said.
He added that there was much coverage of debates between Stefanik and Matthew Doheny of Watertown from May to June 2014 prior to the Republican primary.
"Debates, in a way, are more important in primaries than in general elections since the partisan factor is missing in evaluations of how the candidates fared," Schantz said.
"The Doheny-Stefanik faceoff was a very high-stake faceoff as this has historically been a Republican-leaning district."
'WHAT THEY WANT TO SEE'
The professor said both Cobb and Stefanik are polished debaters.
"Cobb survived a slew of primary debates in 2018 and Stefanik has consistently debated since her 2014 emergence in this district."
Schantz said challengers must demonstrate their qualifications for the position, while incumbents must show they are still in command.
"In the absence of an unforeseen error, voters tend to see what they want to see, Republicans applauding the performance of the Republican candidate, and Democrats marveling at the showing of their party’s standard-bearer," he continued.
"But all in all, the congressional debates do not ordinarily move the needle very much."
