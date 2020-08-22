PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi welcomed back and touted faculty and staff via Zoom on Friday.
"As these days challenge us and bring anxiety, I want to give us all perspective on just how far we have come," Enyedi said, according to a press release.
"It is why I know we will succeed in the coming year and beyond."
Plattsburgh State resumes classes on Aug. 24.
About half of Fall 2020's course offerings will be remote, and about one-third will be face-to-face in modified classrooms.
Residence halls' occupancy decreased from a typical 2,200 to approximately 1,700 due to the shift to distance education.
About 1,000 first-year students are enrolled and nearly 400 students have transferred from community and other colleges.
New York State and SUNY signed off on campus's Fall 2020 Restart Plan, which was also reviewed by the Clinton County Health Department.
Return-to-on-campus-work approaches, social-distancing and face-covering policies, a daily health screening form, student code of conduct changes and launch of Cardinal Pledge to focus all of campus on safe practices were also implemented by the college.
"Many people went without summer vacations," Enyedi said.
“The number of answers given to parents, students and staff were outpaced at times only by the questions. This work, as with everything we do, ultimately serves our students."
Classrooms were evaluated for density, and furniture was moved and adjusted.
Signage, Plexiglas retrofitting and other physical changes, and acquisition of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and high-quality MERV-13 filters were also part of the process.
Eight months in, the 11th SUNY Plattsburgh president emphasized an on-campus experience provides the best support for students, especially first-generation.
Fifty new international students will join close to 200 returning international students who are studying on campus as well as remotely.
"A college is not a president, not an administration and not even a faculty," Enyedi said.
"It is each of us and all of us. We know much of the fall will not be normal – our Cardinal Athletics teams are sadly on pause – but we are all pointing forward and all longing for the day this campus is more of we know it to be. Until it is, we will each do our part.”
SIX AWARD RECIPIENTS RECOGNIZED
Dr. Curt Gervich, associate professor of earth and environmental science, Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Faculty Service
Karen Glushko, adjunct lecturer, psychology, Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching
Dr. Jeff Hornibrook, professor of history, Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching
Janet Manor, administrative assistant 1, biological sciences/Lake Champlain Research Institute, Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Classified Service
Ms. Sara Richman G'87, retired Educational Opportunity Program counselor, Faculty or Staff Impact Award
Dr. Rajesh Sunasee, associate professor of chemistry, Faculty or Staff Impact Award
