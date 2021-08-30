SUNY prez recaps COVID year

PLATTSBURGH – As a new flock of Cardinals settle in the city, SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi will be interacting with them on and off campus.
“I did party patrol in the fall (2020),” he said.
“I was very concerned coming up at the end of August and as we brought back students that there would be large gatherings happening in the neighborhood.”
NIEGHBORHOOD WALKABOUTS
Enyedi conducted regular walkabouts around Court, Brinkerhoff, Couch, Wells , William and Cornelia streets.
"There are a fair number of student houses,” he said.
“We do the evening circuit right around dusk. There's a couple of things that happens. I think that that's the time when folks melatonin changes and you're shifting from the day to the night. It's party time. We could hear and you could smell little campfires going and so just walking around and seeing where there were large congregations.”
Enyedi worked in collaboration with University Chief of Police Pat Rascoe and Dr. Kathleen Camelo, director of Student Health & Counseling Center, who were also doing walkabouts as well having conversations with students.
“And saying, 'This is not going to be a good thing to do with respect to where we are with Covid,'” Enyedi recalled.
“I did that every Wednesday night, Thursday night, Friday and Saturday night. Just walk the neighborhoods to see what was going on.”
Enyedi is 6.2 feet tall and easily recognizable in his Cardinal baseball cap. “Wherever there is a balcony, it was 'Hey, Mr. President,'” he said.
“I would get called out. It was interesting at commencement I had a student say I was one of those students who called for you when you walked by our place.
“I think he lived above Zuke's in that area. That demonstrated to students that I was very concerned for their safety and I wanted to make sure it was going to be a successful semester.”
COVID EXPENDITURES
Enyedi is just as invested in this fall semester with the spread of COVID-19 delta variant. There are 224 positive coronavirus cases SUNY wide, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Case Tracker.
Plattsburgh State's direct COVID-related expenses for 2020-21 are estimated at $851,250 plus an additional $961,110 for pooled surveillance COVID testing for a total of $1,821,360. COVID-related expenses are developing for 2021-22, with an initial $750,000 set aside.
It is anticipated this will grow as added testing and other requirements emerge.
The Health Center coordinated a vaccination clinic on campus that jabbed more than 600 students with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“They all came back for round two as well,” Enyedi said.
“We ran it out of the Memorial Gym. The great thing was the major source of volunteers was our nursing students. So, they were providing the vaccines to our students, which was great.”
This fall, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available at one clinic and Moderna at others.
All SUNY Plattsburgh students who access any campus facilities in person are required to be fully vaccinated per New York State guidance, though there are medical, religious and remote student exemptions.
BEACH BUST
The clinics were an upside in the college's pandemic journey.
The downside was when 43 students were suspended for participating in a party at Sailor's Beach last August.
“We can't prevent it, but I think the message that we established, the precedent, it was pretty clear,” Enyedi said.
“I can tell you in my circulation of the community, both people who were individuals and people who knew me, all through September into October, they said 'Thank you. Thank you so much for doing that.' The students said, 'Thank you for establishing that rule because without it would have been chaos and it made me feel safer for being here.'”
The suspended students were referred to the campus Student Conduct Office, which completes a full evaluation and interviews.
“Every one of those students were essentially given the opportunity to return,” Enyedi said.
However, two students didn't return to campus, which didn't have a single Covid case from the start of the semester until October 15.
“So, we did really well,” Enyedi said.
“Every week we went into Covid testing, it's another zero. It's more zeroes. In some cases, we were saying 'Yes, this is fabulous.' We never got complacent. We never got sort of smug with that which was happening. We were really pleased we were making good progress.”
Plattsburgh State did not get to a place where a mandatory shutdown or the closure of the campus or going completely remote was needed.
“Taking everything we learned into the spring semester, we did very well in the spring semester as well,” Enyedi said.
“There were some changes. But when vaccines began to kick in, this is all correlational, the vaccine became much more widely available as we went through March into the first part of April.
“Our count numbers for cases went 0, 1, 0 by the time we hit mid-April, the curve went up and then it just flattened down.”
NEW SEMESTER
The college reached a point where the president would only send a message out only when there was something happening.
“And folks would say, 'Oh, there must not had been any cases yesterday,'” he said.
“I said, 'Yes.' I made a promise that I would report all the cases.”
Students return to a slate of activities including vaccination clinics with one on Sept. 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Algonquin Hall.
Preparations are underway for a 20th anniversary observance of the 9/11 attacks.
“To those important points of history, we celebrate or we acknowledge the events of Kent State and Jackson State,” Enyedi said.
“We actually held an event this year in person, which was good. We weren't able to do that last year. Thanksgiving is right now being treated as a week away and you can return.”
The adult vaccination rate in New York state is 71%, according to New York state data posted on the North Country COVID Vaccine Dashboard.
Right now, Clinton County is at a "high risk" for unvaccinated people.
“What we may discover is our campus bubble would likely be a higher vaccination proportion as well,” Enyedi said.
“When you look at the two populations, we're either at or above the vaccination rates. I would suspect there is going to be a lot of Thanksgiving traffic this coming year. Then also if the border opens up in a successful way, I think we're going to see a lot more transient traffic from Canada to this area.”
