PLATTSBURGH – SUNY Plattsburgh is in the process of strategic planning as the academic year 2021-22 gets underway.
“So we ran focus groups, both internal to the campus and also with external stakeholders,” President Alexander Enyedi said.
“Some of the things I had the opportunity to do is meet with some of our local health care leaders, some of our business leaders, essentially nonprofits, even the education sector as well.
“What I discovered was there is a real desire to better connect students for internships. Our School of Business and Economics has a robust internship program, but the other two schools don't.”
MISSING LINK
When Enyedi checked with the college's Career Center, he discovered there is a disconnect between matching employers with students.
“There wasn't enough cross talk happening,” he said.
“What that office is doing and has done is they've made it far easier now for an employer to just put into the system to be able to say this is what we're looking for and then have a search-able place to look in so students can search those.”
Enyedi discovered that the old way of doing this was faculty directed the traffic of students to potential internships.
“And that's a lot of responsibility for faculty, specifically if you have 20 or 30 students,” he said.
“Some are going to fall through the cracks. We're making it far easier now for prospective employers to connect with the internships.”
CARDINAL CACHE
On his campus walkabouts, Enyedi averages between eight and 10 interactions with students daily.
“I say, 'Hi, I'm the president,'” he said.
“'Can we talk for a minute?' The student looks at me, and says 'I guess so.' As we walk along, I say, 'Why did you choose SUNY Plattsburgh? What is it about the campus that you really like? If you have a magic wand, what would you change?'”
The Career Center's portal linking employers and students puts a more powerful incentive in Enyedi's arsenal.
“I'm also saying to them, 'This is an opportunity for you to really build your resume, and you should be looking at internships,” he said.
“You should be looking at these experiences that go beyond the classroom. I believe that our community is seeking really good talent to work here in all the sectors.”
It's also a powerful tool in Enyedi's pitch to local stakeholders.
“I see all the jobs, basically job wanted ads, that are popping up,” he said.
“I would say if you're a local business leader and you're looking for talent in the areas of entrepreneurship, and certainly accounting and information technologies and computer science, you don't have to go down to Albany or any place else. They are all here. We've got certain employers who are already taking advantage of students in their second or third year and bringing them into their companies.”
Regularly Enyedi meets students on North Country Scholarship sessions.
“Where these students say, 'I'm a North Country scholar, and I grew up in Chazy or Malone or something like that and now I'm working for a local company in their office and I'm doing things that I never thought I would get to do right after graduation,'” he said.
“So, I think there's a real synergy in many ways, a benefit to that, the opportunity to show students that, hey I think we have to help other students see this is a great place as well.”
CANDIDATE SIX
A Canadian native, the North Country is very familiar and feels like home.
“You could try to buy it, but you can't get a better place,” he said.
“You got great forests, water, trees, trails. If you need a city experience, it's close enough. You can go to Montreal, someday or you can go over to Burlington. This area really does, I think if you're creating check boxes, it has a tremendous amount of positive attributes. I think even still in many cases I think housing is reasonably accessible there as well.”
As “Candidate 6”, Enyedi shared his vision for the college in his “SUNY Next” presentation.
Prior to his appointment here, Enyedi served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif.
“When I came to campus and everything that I spoke about in my pitch why they should consider me was based on research and reconnaissance,” he said.
“Not only did I do a lot of reading and investigating about what was happening on the campus, I also had connections and friends who were alums to put me in touch with local people, to really have a conversation, learn what their perspective was in terms of how the university and community were engaging.”
'ROOM TO DO MORE'
The focus group's common theme was "there's room to do more."
“There is more opportunity for the university to communicate and engage with our local community,” he said.
“So me, when I arrive, I'm going to do this, then bam! It was this COVID thing.
“I live on the corner of Court Street and Beekman. Right across the street is Hawkins Hall. That was my world for the longest time. I sat behind my little laptop here.”
Enyedi coordinated everything happening at the university through his little-screen command central.
“I would see Ken (Knelly, chief of staff) across the street inside the building, but at times we weren't technically permitted to even be on campus,” he said.
The president's community walkabouts now are complemented by face-to-face interactions.
“It feels like a rebound,” Enyedi said.
“I'm able now to actually start these engaging conversations as I meet, for example, yesterday at the Strand or when I had that conversation at the Miner (Institute).
“Now, I can put faces, real faces, not just eyeballs to situations and let people get a flavor for what it is I'm passionate about.
“The engagement component is really still very, very present and important to me.”
