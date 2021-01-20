SUNY Plattsburgh to start remotely

PLATTSBURGH – Enrollment for fall 2020 was close to fall 2019 at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The college attracted 5,121 last year as opposed to 5,251 in 2019.
“We were pleased to have such a robust class in the midst of COVID-19,” Ken Knelly, executive director of Communications and Public Affairs, said.
“We don't have numbers for spring yet."
The college waits along with other state agencies to see how funding shakes out in the appropriation bill after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive budget briefing on Tuesday.
“As a state college we depend not only on tuition dollars but also state allocations and funding of scholarships, both of which look to be declining though how much and when is something we will need to ultimately see,” Knelly said.
The Higher Education budget briefing highlights include:
FEBRUARY START
All spring semester classes at SUNY Plattsburgh will begin Monday, Feb. 1.
The first two weeks of all classes will be offered remotely.
Classes that will meet face-to-face will shift to on-campus meeting times beginning Monday, Feb. 15, according to a press release.
The schedule allows for a phased process to best ensure the safe return of students and to accommodate increased testing and other health and safety requirements.
On-campus residential students will be sent scheduled times for return between Sunday, Feb. 7 to Tuesday, Feb. 9.
INCOMING TESTING REQUIREMENTS
Any student who will live on campus, take at least one class on campus, use services on campus (including the library, gym, and dining), or work on campus, will be required to complete specific screening, quarantining and testing requirements prior to coming to campus.
There are three critical steps for students to take:
a. Present evidence of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within three days prior to return;
b. Participate in on-campus COVID-19 testing as soon as possible but no later than five days of returning to campus and have a negative test result prior to attending face-to-face classes; or
c. Present documentation of a positive diagnostic result for COVID-19 from the prior three-month period.
On-campus pooled surveillance testing for COVID-19 will be conducted Monday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 11 for those needing to fulfill that requirement.
ONGOING TESTING REQUIREMENTS
Faculty, staff and students who work, live on, attend classes or have any other activity on campus are required to participate in campus pooled surveillance testing.
Pooled testing will occur weekly, starting Feb. 15, for each person throughout the entire spring semester.
SPRING SCHEDULE
Other key aspects of the spring semester include:
Further requirements apply for students traveling from distant locations and needing to fulfill travel quarantine rules.
Details are online at www.plattsburgh.edu/COVID-19.
