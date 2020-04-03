Virtual Spring Open House
PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh is hosting two virtual spring open house events Saturday, April 4 and Saturday, April 25, special events to give prospective students a look at the college from the safety and comfort of home.
With social distancing and stay-home orders making in-person visits impossible, the Office of Admissions is doing the next best thing and offering students the same open house schedule remotely. Student and their families can connect live for chats with faculty and staff, take student-led virtual tours of campus and learn more about majors, student life and campus services.
Each Saturday event will feature:
· A live admissions presentation with a student panel highlighting academics, campus life and the admissions process
· Live academic and campus break-out sessions with faculty and staff
· Virtual tours narrated live by a current student
· Live Q&A sessions with faculty, staff and students
President Alexander Enyedi will welcome students and families beginning at 10 a.m. each day followed by four admissions presentations offered at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., and 12:15 and 1:15 p.m.
At 11 a.m., 12:15 and 1:15 p.m. each of the two Saturdays, Kerry Lubold, associate director of financial aid, will present a live presentation covering federal and state aid options, financial aid summary information, Excelsior Scholarship details and more.
Participants can ask questions and find out how to schedule one-on-one financial aid meetings with an adviser.
Academic break-out sessions featuring panels of faculty sharing more about majors and hands-on learning opportunities will take place at 11 and 11:45 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. Campus life sessions will be held at the same times, where participants can learn about student activities, campus living and academic support opportunities with representatives from: Student Life, Study Abroad, Student Support Services and Global Education Office.
Live-virtual tours of campus led by a currently enrolled student will take place at 11 and 11:45 a.m., 12:30 and 1 p.m.
Students and their families will be able to ask questions during the tours of academic building, classrooms, dining facilities, residence halls and more.
To register for the Virtual Spring Open House, visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/admissions/visit/spring-open-house/index.html.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 518-564-2040 or email admissions@plattsburgh.edu.
