PLATTSBURGH — Rugar Street was busy Tuesday as students began to arrive at SUNY Plattsburgh for the 2020-21 school year, not fully knowing what to expect.
New students started arriving by scheduled time Tuesday, with returning students slated to arrive on campus from Aug. 21 to 23.
For Renee Choong, Dominic Burke and Tryphena Quaico, all community advocates and veteran students at the school, it was important to come back and assist the new students who will have a pandemic added to the already difficult adjustment to college life.
“I want to help them have the best college experience they can, despite what’s going on in the world right now,” said Choong, a senior management and business administration major.
While Choong was slightly worried about the prospect of in-person classes, her professors have done a good job staying in touch with students, she said, letting them know about precautionary social distancing plans like splitting classes into groups that alternate attendance class-to-class.
The harder adjustment she said, will be getting used to less of the socialization that is normally a big part of the college experience.
“I’m a people person, and I love to wave and say hi and interact with people, or if it’s someone I know maybe even give them a hug, so that’s going to be a game changer,” Choong said. “I’ll be smiling, but you won’t notice; It’ll be hard to adjust, but we’ll get there.”
Dominique Burke, a senior criminal justice major from Mount Vernon who plans to graduate in December, said that while this wasn’t how he was expecting his final semester to go, he wanted to make the best of it.
“I had a lot of plans, but nobody really asked for the (pandemic), so I’m just going to have to do what I can with the situation I’m in.”
He cited wanting to see his college friends one last time, as well as getting “one last little taste of Plattsburgh and college,” as reasons for coming back.
And while he understands the possible risks, he is going to trust in the health screening and mask-wearing rules that the school has put in place.
“Everyone is required to wear a mask; If you don’t and get enough complaints, you’ll be taken out of housing,” Burke said. “I trust myself, and I’m going to trust my peers.”
Quaico, a clinical mental health counseling graduate student from the Bronx, said that returning was really the only realistic option with the coursework she will be doing.
“I wanted to get a feel of how graduate school works in-person,” Quaico said. “It’d be hard to try to navigate that new chapter of your life via Zoom.”
While a socially distant, party-free year of college will certainly be strange, the trio all seemed hopeful that students will be able to get something out of this academic year.
“It’s going to be very different,” Quaico said. “Most of us can’t really be together, but we have to try to make it work while following the rules.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.