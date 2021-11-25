SUNY Plattsburgh seeks donations for Giving Tuesday

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh is once again celebrating the tradition of Giving Tuesday — the Tuesday after Thanksgiving — with its #PlattsGive campaign, advocating for student success and education opportunities.
Alumni and friends are encouraged to give during the global day of giving Tuesday, Nov. 30 by making a gift to the Plattsburgh College Foundation.
10 YEAR TRADITION
#GivingTuesday was created 10 years ago as a response to the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday when individuals are encouraged to donate to their favorite charities. The Chicago non-profit Mary-Arrchie Theater Company urged shoppers via The Huffington Post to donate after their Cyber Monday shopping.
The movement was branded #GivingTuesday the following year by the 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. Today, #GivingTuesday, the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage generosity on a global level.
Many of the learning opportunities that SUNY Plattsburgh students depend on, such as scholarships, internships, career support and dynamic programming, are fueled by alumni and friends who participate in #PlattsGive.
CARDINAL GENEROSITY
A nonprofit organization, the Plattsburgh College Foundation transforms the gifts it receives into life-changing experiences for the next generation.
“Giving Tuesday is an important day for the Plattsburgh Fund,” Paula Bachman, director of annual giving for the college, said.
“The generosity of the Cardinal community is what fuels the opportunities for our students and their success. We are beyond grateful for the love and support we receive year after year.”
#PlattsGive is also an opportunity for alumni to give back to their alma mater and bolster the value of their own Plattsburgh degrees, as alumni giving rates are among the factors used by publications like U.S. News and World Report to determine institutional quality ratings, Bachman said. As the college’s ranking increases, so does the value of a SUNY Plattsburgh diploma.
‘POWER TO HELP OTHERS’
SUNY Plattsburgh hopes to inspire 200 donors to use their “power to help others” by making a gift by day’s end Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“Every gift, regardless of size, counts toward this participation goal and may be designated to the foundations general fund or to a particular department, program or scholarship,” Bachman said.
To learn more and participate in #PlattsGive, visit plattsburgh.edu/onegift.
