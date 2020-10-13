PLATTSBURGH — Following contact tracing, SUNY Plattsburgh announced that another off-campus student has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The individual is linked to the case reported to campus on Monday, according to a email sent to the campus community by university President Alexander Enyedi.
The student is following prescribed quarantine protocols, the email said, and the Clinton County Health Department is engaged in further contact tracing to reach those who may have been in close contact with the new individual.
This marks the fourth reported case in total since the fall semester began in mid-August.
Pooled surveillance testing for COVID-19 will continue Wednesday with more than 1,000 students.
The latest data and other details are online at plattsburgh.edu/covid-19.
