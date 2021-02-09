SUNY Plattsburgh preps for in-person classes

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh students settle into their second week of remote classes.
“We will go back to face-to-face classes next week on February, 15,” President Alexander Enyedi said in remarks before Monday's press conference with SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.
“We are currently phasing our student body back to campus in the residence halls and anticipate 1,500 students will be living in the residence halls, and we expect another 2,000 students will be living in the properties and houses off campus.”
Enyedi said many Plattsburgh State students who live off-campus never left the area.
“I've discovered them working at our local grocery stores, restaurants and other retail locations,” he said.
NEGATIVE TEST REQUIRED
All students returning to in-person classes will be required to have a negative COVID test by next Monday.
“And that can be accomplished two ways,” Enyedi said.
“As you return to campus this week, you can show evidence of a negative COVID test and that gives you essentially the permission to be in class on Monday.”
Students moving into residence halls or into off-campus locations can get a free, negative test at a testing site located inside the Algonquin Dining Hall on campus.
“If they don't have that negative test, we are running testing right now as we speak,” Enyedi said.
“You can go anytime during the day today or certainly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Get that test done and the results get back and they'll be in class on Monday.”
WEEKLY SURVEILLANCE
The Plattsburgh State campus community will be tested weekly for the remainder of the semester.
“It's mandatory participation,” Enyedi said.
“So you will have to come to testing at your proscribed time whether you're a student, a faculty member, a staff member or even the president.
“So, we'll all be getting tested here on campus every week until the end of the semester.”
There are parameters set for compliance.
“If you fail to come to the testing sites, you will be subject to student conduct issues,” he said.
“You will not be allowed to go back to your face-to-face class until you've taken care of your missing tests.”
Enyedi said the administration will be very, very strict in order to put the health and safety of students, faculty and staff first.
“We don't want our students and our faculty or staff to experience any health issues unnecessarily,” he said.
“That's the basis for our restart.”
