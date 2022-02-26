PLATTSBURGH — The demand for composting is increasing around the North Country and creating work for composters in the area.
SUNY Plattsburgh’s food-service provider, Chartwells Higher Education, is sending a local Redford composter four tons of pre-consumer food waste, a SUNY Plattsburgh press release stated.
“I have been involved with composting our pre-consumer waste for as long as I can remember,” Chartwells Marketing Director Amy Rascoe said.
“It began with one student, his red wagon, and a dream of making the campus a more sustainable place. That dream has grown through the years, and we are very excited to see the impact we can make with this effort in the community.”
The Workshop Redford, owned by Jon Norman, is an “automotive shop turned drum composter/manufacturer.”
SUPPORT AND PASSION
Norman has been working on vehicles there for over 20 years, and is now putting his extensive metalworking skills to use by designing and building a 20’ by 5’ steel drum composter.
The composter is based on the design by John Culpepper from Compost for Good (CfG) — a not-for-profit organization, and a project of ADKAction that offers technical assistance, educational resources and moral support to anyone interested in community-scale composting.
“This project is a collaboration in the truest sense of the word,” Jennifer Perry, a CfG member said.
“None of this would be possible without many levels of support and relentless passion about composting from countless individuals.”
COMMUNITY NEED
The unit is mounted on a steel frame and will be rotated once a day as it is filled with organic material. Food scraps go in one end and comes out the other in 2-4 weeks as a mostly finished nutrient-rich soil amendment which will be available for local farmers and landscapers.
“The open-source design directly aligns with our commitment to the community first and foremost,” Perry said.
“We believe in asking the question ‘What does my community need?' rather than ‘How can I make the most profit?’ We would have a more equitable and supportive community.”
Norman and Perry will also be accepting food scraps from residents.
To learn more about community-scale composting, the drum composter, the Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law, or to bring food scraps to Workshop Redford, please contact Jennifer Perry at (518) 588-2965.
