PLATTSBURGH – The contact tracing process is ongoing in regards to two SUNY Plattsburgh students, who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Clinton County Health Department.
“I don't have any specific information on any specific cases that I'm able to give right now,” Jennifer Trudeau, principal public health educator at the Clinton County Health Department, said.
“CCHD continues to strongly encourage all individuals to comply with the guidance to reduce transmission. We continue to work both with SUNY Plattsburgh, with our law enforcement partners, to support some of the adherence to these safety measures.
“It's definitely a community process, and everybody is definitely working together. Much thought and consideration have gone into the development of reopening plans throughout the community. And CCHD, SUNY Plattsburgh and our law enforcement partners are working closely to help assure a successful implementation of SUNY Plattsburgh's reopening plan.”
No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified among SUNY Plattsburgh students, according to college officials Monday afternoon.
“Positive cases are expected, and the reason for quarantine requirements such as this and all of the approaches developed as part of our restart plan,” President Alexander Enyedi wrote in Public Health Updates & Cases on the college's website.
“Serving our students safely is the priority for the semester.”
Daily health screenings are required of all faculty, staff and students, who cannot log onto the campus system or online classes unless the form is completed.
The two cases, detailed over the weekend, have different origin stories.
The first was an off-campus student who arrived from out-of-state and tested positive for COVID-19, according to college officials.
The student is at an off-campus home in isolation and was not from a state on the New York list requiring arrival quarantine.
“A student who entered quarantine on campus upon their arrival has tested positive for COVID-19,” Enyedi wrote on Saturday.
“The individual was following prescribed quarantine protocols prior to the test as required under our plan. They were not about the community after their arrival.”
On campus, there are 178 set-aside quarantine rooms.
There are also more than 70 other rooms suitable for isolation.
There was a wrinkle in the administration's Fall 2020 Restart Plan this weekend when approximately 40-50 students allegedly congregated on Sailor's Beach in the city.
“The vast majority of our students have been exemplars of good behavior, demonstrated by the superb move-in process that brought students back to residence halls,” Ken Knelly, executive director of communications and public affairs, said.
“It is for those students -- who want to be here, who need to be here -- and our full campus and North Country community that we will simply not tolerate violations. All members of the campus community are expected to abide by our policies and should anticipate the college actively enforcing them.”
A violation reporting hotline is available at 518-564-5555, or 5555 on campus.
