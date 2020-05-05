PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh will hold its annual commemoration honoring the victims of the 1970 Kent State and Jackson State university shootings on May 7 beginning at noon.
“SUNY Plattsburgh has never missed a year since 1971 holding a ceremony, and we should not allow this pandemic year to break our tradition,” said Bryan Hartman, vice president for enrollment and student success.
In May 1970, four people were killed and nine were injured when the Ohio National Guard opened fire on students who were protesting the Vietnam War and the military intrusion in Cambodia.
Just days later, on May 15 early in the morning, two students at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, were shot and killed and 12 were injured by police. The students had gathered to protest racism.
FIRST MEMORIAL
The university's first memorial was held in 1971 to commemorate the first anniversary of the shootings.
On that day, led by student leaders, administrators and prominent local clergy, 200 people held a ceremony at the base of the Macdonough Monument in downtown Plattsburgh and then marched quietly down Cornelia Street to campus.
That march kicked off a “Festival of Life” that was held the following day. A spruce tree was planted in front of the Kehoe Administration Building and later, a plaque was placed in front of the tree, listing the names of those killed on the two campuses. That tree still stands.
ZOOM CEREMONY
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college’s 50th anniversary ceremony will be held via Zoom and will include remarks by Hartman, a slide show that includes a musical selection by the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir and a panel discussion moderated by Richard Aberle, adjunct lecturer in English.
“We’re honored to host a panel discussion with participants who were involved in student protests in 1970 and historians who continue to document the events of that spring,” Aberle said. Panelists include:
· Dr. Robert Luckett, professor of history and director of the Margaret Walker Center for Civil Rights at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi
· Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan, retired president of Tougaloo College in Mississippi and a student leader of the demonstrations at Mississippi Valley State University
· Dr. Donald Cole, professor emeritus of mathematics at the University of Mississippi and one of the student leaders expelled from Ole Miss for leading the protests in 1970
· W. Ralph Eubanks, professor of English, southern studies and the Honors College at Ole Miss and a contributor to The New Yorker, National Public Radio, The Washington Post and author of the memoir, “Ever is a Long Time: A Journey into Mississippi’s Dark Time
· Katherine Aberle, graduate student at the University of Mississippi and documentary filmmaker whose documentary, “Black Power at Ole Miss,” premiered at the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Ole Miss demonstrations.
To join the ceremony, use the following links or telephone numbers
https://plattsburgh.zoom/us/j/96979721270
· On iPhone one-tap: US: +19294362866,,96979721270# or +13017158592,,96979721270#
· On telephone: Dial US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782, Webinar ID: 969 7972 1270.
