SUNY Plattsburgh leaders react to Malatras resignation

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh was the second SUNY campus Chancellor James Malatras visited after his controversial Aug. 21, 2020 appointment.
Campus leaders reacted to the news that Malatras will resign on Jan. 14, 2022 with calls for more effective leadership in the future.
Dr. Raymond V. Carman, Jr., chair of Faculty Senate and a professor of political science, at Plattsburgh State, issued a statement that said, "I appreciate the chancellor’s willingness to answer the calls of faculty, staff, students, and others for him to step down.
"SUNY is in need of strong and effective leadership, now more than ever. My hope is that the SUNY Board of Trustees will, in short order, charge a broadly representative search committee with conducting an open and transparent nationwide search for our next chancellor."
STUDENTS STILL PRIORITY
Plattsburgh State President Alexander Enyedi sent an email to the campus community.
"During this transition, SUNY Plattsburgh will continue the important work that lies ahead for our campus, a focus that places student success as a top priority," Enyedi wrote.
"The SUNY Board of Trustees and system administration will continue to be our partners to ensure students have the support and access they need to attain their educational goals.”
TRYING YEARS
At the state level, the SUNY Board of Trustees thanked Malatras for his service.
"The past two years have been among the most trying in SUNY’s history — and Jim’s leadership and collaboration with our faculty and staff have allowed our institution to continue to thrive and serve our nearly 400,000 students at 64 campuses across our state safely and in person," a statement said.
"He has been a champion for our students, for access, for equity, and for deeper public investment in this great institution. The entire board expresses our gratitude for his dedication and leadership.”
United University Professions President Fred Kowal said Malatras's resignation will allow SUNY to move forward.
"Despite the turmoil of the last couple of weeks, UUP’s focus remains on delivering resources and support for our members, our students, and our patients across New York. We thank Chancellor Malatras for his work over the last year and a half, especially leading SUNY’s COVID response.
“We hope the Board of Trustees will maintain a collaborative partnership and join us in advocating for the SUNY system as we move into a crucial legislative session. As UUP did in the summer of 2020, we call on the Board of Trustees and Gov. Hochul to conduct a nationwide search for a new chancellor. This search must put a priority on candidates of diversity.”
"Finally, the time is now for the SUNY Board of Trustees to work with UUP and the other unions representing SUNY employees to develop a systemwide, enforceable workplace civility policy to better ensure that our members can work in environments free from toxic and bullying behavior."
CALLS TO STEP DOWN
Malatras was assailed by calls to step down by more than 30 Assembly Democratic members in a letter signed Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports.
The SUNY University Faculty Senate had issued a statement condemning workplace harassment.
"We expect our leaders to honor this principle and to be allies to those who are experiencing harassment in any form. Text messages released as part of the investigation into former Governor Cuomo indicate that our current chancellor did not live up to these values while a member of the Cuomo administration.
"Not only did he not push back against the toxic work environment that we now know characterized that administration, he also contributed to its polarized, ‘take no prisoners’ culture. This behavior was, and is, unacceptable. And it raises serious questions about workplace culture under his leadership of the Rockefeller Institute of Government, Empire State College, and now at SUNY System Administration."
In October 2020, SUNY Faculty Council of Community Colleges and University Faculty Senate issued a joint statement statement asking for a national search for the 14th SUNY Chancellor.
Two months earlier, a statement, “Vote of No Confidence in Politically Appointed Members of SUNY Board of Trustees” was issued.
“THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that SUNY FCCC, SUNY SA, and SUNY UFS express no confidence in the politically appointed members of the SUNY Board of Trustees who voted in favor of the appointment of a new chancellor on August 21, 2020, given their action regarding the appointment of the 14th chancellor without conducting a search that meets standards of shared governance and effective leadership of our University System.”
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said: "From the beginning of Cuomo's criminal scandals, I have been the leading voice holding the Worst Governor in America and his entire complicit taxpayer-funded staff accountable. I have been pushing for swift action to purge Cuomo’s circle of corruption from New York including SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.
"It is shameful that Governor Hochul failed to publicly call for his resignation.”
CUOMO INSIDER
Malatras held several high-ranking positions in New York state government, according to SUNY's website.
He served as director of state operations to Cuomo, where he managed the day-to-day operation of state government and served as the administration’s point person on policy development and implementation.
He previously served as deputy secretary for policy management to Cuomo and as deputy director of policy on Cuomo’s successful campaign for governor.
An education policy expert, Malatras served as the executive director of the governor’s New NY Education Reform Commission from 2012-2014.
He also previously served as executive directive of legislative affairs and state policy to Attorney General Cuomo and legislative director to former assemblyman and current Rockefeller Institute board member, Richard L. Brodsky.
Malatras received his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate in political science from the University at Albany.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.