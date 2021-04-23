SUNY Plattsburgh fraternity and sorority members team up with United Way to clean up local parks

PLATTSBURGH — About 300 SUNY Plattsburgh fraternity and sorority members will be teaming up with the United Way of the Adirondack region today to clean up Blumette and Penfield parks along the Saranac River Trail from the Field House to the Plattsburgh City Police Station as a part of this year’s Day of Caring.
Allison Swick-Duttine, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life and Project HELP at SUNY Plattsburgh, said the Interfraternity Council and Inter-Sorority Association were able to step up to the plate this year.
“Project HELP isn’t open this year from lack of funding, so the councils, in cooperation with Fraternity and Sorority Life, have assumed responsibility for the Day of Caring in conjunction with the United Way,” she said.
“In addition, some of the groups will be holding a food drive at Yando’s Big M at Skyway Plaza, which benefits the Interfaith Food Shelf.”
United Way provided suggestions for ways residents can participate in this yea’s Day of Caring virtually.
• Thanking the frontline: Show your gratitude to frontline workers, medical staff, first responders, law enforcement and essential workers by writing letters, sending messages, post videos, hang signs and other ways of giving thanks
• Promote mental health and wellness: Call or message people who may need a kindness; share messages of wellness
• Donate needed funds: Make a monetary donation to a local or regional charity of your choice; visit www.unitedwayadk.org for a list of partner agencies or contact the United Way at 518-563-0028 for more information
• Help neighbors: In accordance with COVID protocols, help an elderly or disabled person with yard work, minor repairs or spring cleaning; help clean and beautify public places
• Donate food to alleviate hunger: Donate food to a food shelf; contact the food shelf directly to ensure it is accepting donations and to arrange drop-offs.
