SUNY Plattsburgh club gives back with flowers

PLATTSBURGH — With SUNY Plattsburgh’s Campus Garden in full bloom, the club’s students and volunteers decided to give back to the community in another way this year.
Club members handed out dahlias, zinnias, sunflowers, straw flowers and more in downtown Plattsburgh Saturday afternoon from the group’s garden located behind Sibley Hall by Plattsburgh High School.
“We thought that spreading the flowers throughout the community could be a good way to lift peoples’ spirits up after a rather dark period,” Caitlyn Burke, a Garden Club member said.
BRIGHTENS DAYS
About 15 to 20 club members gave out the flowers to downtown workers at businesses like Irises Cafe and Wine Bar, Chapter One Coffee and Tea, The Pepper and to residents who were out and about in the area.
Liou Xie, a SUNY Plattsburgh associate professor of geography and environmental studies who works with the club, said she was inspired by other people doing something similar in London and said the club’s members took to the idea.
“It kind of brightens their days. Especially after the pandemic, people were really couped up,” she said.
MENTALLY HELPFUL
Xie said handing out flowers downtown further builds a sense of community and for the people who accepted flowers, can help with mental health.
“I think it’s really mentally helpful. As a herbal planter, I’ve always recognized the benefits people get from green space parks and anything green,” she said.
“Taking care of plants, having a little garden in your backyard or having access to a community garden, I think that’s really helpful to get you outside and feeling less couped. We really need to take care of ourselves mentally during this time. Plants provide that benefit.”
GARDEN CLUB
Burke said the college’s Campus Garden is open to more than just SUNY Plattsburgh students, saying community members are welcome to participate in the garden as well.
The Garden Club also plants a number of different kinds of food at its garden such as butternut squash, yellow squash, zucchini, a variety of peppers, garlic, onions, beans, snap peas, spinach and potatoes, Burke said.
The food grown gets donated to local food shelves at JCEO, the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf and North Country Kids.
