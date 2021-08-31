PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Career Development Center will host a Part-time-job Fest for students seeking employment and for employers seeking student employees Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Angell College Center Warren Ballrooms.
Employers are encouraged to register for a table at the event, where they can chat with students and fill openings. Students are encouraged to attend if they are looking for part-time work while attending SUNY Plattsburgh.
For information, to register or to find out about the other services provided by the Career Development Center, contact Morgan Pellerin, assistant director, at 518-564-2071 or email mpell001@plattsburgh.edu.
