PLATTSBURGH — Study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea have been suspended SUNY-wide as of Wednesday.
The decision was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a briefing on New York’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday and came at the recommendation of the state Department of Health.
SUNY is arranging immediate return travel for students and staff in the affected countries, a release from the governor’s office said, after which they will be held in a 14-day quarantine.
SUNY Plattsburgh has two students currently in affected countries, SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly said.
A release on the college’s website says that those students, along with the students from other SUNY campuses, will be given living spaces at a SUNY campus downstate.
Knelly said that returning students will likely have arrangements made to complete their semester with their host universities through online coursework.
While SUNY Plattsburgh has not established any guidelines for spring break travel, the college is advising against any unnecessary overseas travel.
For anyone still planning to fly or travel anywhere, the Clinton County Health Department is reiterating the same precautions they recommend for daily life.
Travel into China is currently restricted, but for those who had plans to visit some of the more heavily affected countries like Italy or South Korea, the county is advising to reconsider.
“The (county department) advises that people follow the CDC's travel recommendations,” Karen Derusha, supervising public health educator and spokesperson for the Health Department, said.
“Be aware that upon return from a heavily affected area, you may be expected to restrict your movements and isolate yourself from others for up to 14 days.”
Following six confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as one in Montreal, Derusha said that preparation and planning are ongoing at the county department with a focus on preparedness and mitigation measures at this time.
“(The department) has shared information with partners such as health care provider settings, schools, businesses and faith based organizations, reminding them to review, or establish, their organization's plans for continuation of operations,” Derusha said.
“The Centers for Disease Control and the New York State Department of Health are excellent sources of information.”
