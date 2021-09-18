ALBANY — Against the backdrop of two upstate State University campuses experiencing an elevated rate of COVID-19 infections, there are no current plans to switch classrooms to online courses, as happened last January
The two SUNY campuses that have seen a worrisome rise in infections over the past two weeks are Binghamton, with one of the largest enrollments in the SUNY system, and Cortland.
Last year, the SUNY system was operating under an Aug. 27, 2020, order issued by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo that indicated campuses had to move temporarily to remote learning if they had at least 100 cases of coronavirus over a two-week period.
That edict was put into place before the array of COVID vaccines was approved by federal regulators. Under revised guidance, the SUNY system now has no virus case threshold for determining when classes will shut down.
"As of this time, there is no plan to move a class online if many students are out (due to illness) at one time," Cortland President Erik J. Butterbaum said in an open letter to the campus community Sept. 15.
The potential for rapid transmission of the virus was starkly illustrated in September 2020 when more than 700 students at SUNY Oneonta tested positive in less than a month. It was the largest COVID-19 outbreak yet at any New York campus.
Fred Kowal, the president of United University Professions, the statewide faculty union, said the most significant alarm bell for a campus now would be if hospitalization rates were rising from on-campus infection spread.
"The thing that needs to be monitored is hospitalization rates," Kowal said.
For the time being, Kowal said, most cases of vaccinated people at the campuses testing positive for the Delta variant — so-called breakthrough infections — have been mild.
"But if there's a variant that comes along and it's breakthrough cases and we start seeing not just unvaccinated people in hospitals but vaccinated people in hospitals, we've got a real problem," he said.
"That's a rate that absolutely must trigger a response in terms of what happens on the campus," Kowal added.
According to the university system's online COVID tracker updated Friday, the 14-day rolling average number for students and employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 1,196
A total of 580 students have been placed in either precautionary or mandatory quarantine, and 132 students have been isolating on campus, the data shows.
The latest data showed the Binghamton campus with a 14-day rolling average of cases of 166, the highest in the system. The Cortland campus was the second highest, with a rolling 14-day average of 116 cases.
The 14-day rolling average for SUNY Plattsburgh was 25. It was 29 at SUNY Delhi, while SUNY Oneonta stood at 58. The 14-day rolling average at SUNY Cobleskill was 11, with Niagara County Community College.
On Aug. 27, 2020, Cuomo, who resigned from office last month after his administration was rocked by multiple scandals, told reporters a SUNY campus must go to online classes for two weeks if its infections totaled 100, or 5% of the student body.
"We are going to set a threshold where if a college has 100 cases or the number of cases equal to 5% of their population or more, whichever is less, they must go to remote learning for two weeks, at which time we will reassess the situation."
Cuomo said that hitting 100 infections or more would also trigger a pause on some on-campus activities. "We should anticipate clusters, and that's what we are seeing," he had said.
But after embracing a mandatory vaccination policy, SUNY decided to scrap the guidance for a mandatory pause.
"System administration retains the authority to pause campus activities in cases of increased community transmission," campus presidents were advised on July 7.
Some professors are urging to "expedite liberal approvals for telecommuting for academics and professionals" as well as "flexible use of videoconferencing for office hours and face-to-face interactions with students," according to an August 25 statement posted by UUP Cortland members.
Kowal said while in-person office hours are required for professors, the policies can vary by campus.
"I know there are a number of campuses where they're allowing faculty to meet with students to protect everybody," said Kowal. "But there are some other places where faculty are being told they've got to meet in person."
At the urging of UUP, SUNY has expanded the availability of COVID-19 testing throughout the system, Kowal said.
He noted that at those campuses reporting elevated infections, the testing shows the positivity rate has tracked below what it has been in the surrounding community
"For us, the key is vaccinations," said Kowal, a professor at SUNY Cobleskill. "We've got to make sure they're readily available and that students are taking advantage of them to the greatest extent possible."
After SUNY received an allotment of federal stimulus funds last year, Kowal said the union began urging the university to dedicate some of that money to update air filtration systems in its buildings.
UUP is also asking SUNY to compensate faculty members who had to devote considerable time to make course adjustments "on the fly" after they were told they would be offering their classes online before the most recent spring semester, he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.