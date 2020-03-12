PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the Empire State will close its SUNY and CUNY campuses en masse come March 19, but what about the college towns?
"This will certainly have an impact on business in all college communities," Garry Douglas said Wednesday, "not only because most students will return to their homes, but because there are normally constant visitors to the campus as well."
The North Country Chamber of Commerce president said the organization would work with partner chambers to encourage small business assistance.
"From both Albany and Washington," Douglas said. "And we will be listening to member businesses for guidance on what forms of support will be most helpful."
MAYOR'S THOUGHTS
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, who is also a SUNY Plattsburgh professor, said the governor's decision was the right one.
"There is absolutely no reason to panic, but there is every reason to do what we can to enhance social distancing without preventing us from getting our work done," Read told The Press-Republican.
"The city has been at the forefront of informing the public, and is now developing plans to prevent communicability of a virus that is already in Saratoga Springs and may well be latent in our community," he continued.
"We must protect our vulnerable populations and we do that by reducing the risk of transmission. We do so by conducting our business using other methods than face-to-face contact, especially by leveraging technology."
As for the local business community, Read said that was a valid concern as limiting the spread of infectious agents in those sorts of industries would be difficult.
"The city has no authority to mandate their commerce," he said. "The chamber put on an excellent webinar last Thursday on appropriate actions for employers.
I recommend their resources to anybody interested."
SUPERVISOR'S THOUGHTS
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman noted that the campus's student citizens were large contributors to the region.
"SUNY's response to COVID-19 by implementing distance learning will no doubt impact our local economy," Cashman said. "Many shops rely on student spending to being part of the local workforce.
One area that is just as valuable is their contributions to local nonprofits through their community service."
And, he added, the municipality had a separate SUNY Plattsburgh benefit, as well.
"The Town of Plattsburgh is fortunate to have two incredible interns working with us," the supervisor said. "We are preparing to work with them to achieve their academic goals.
We understand the decision by SUNY is to keep public health and safety as the forefront of the greater community."
CHAIRMAN'S THOUGHTS
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said the county will also likely feel the impact from the closing of classes on campus.
"I'm sure the economy will be affected in a lot of ways," Henry said.
"If tourism goes down, if traffic at the airport is down, there is definitely going to be an impact and we will feel it."
Henry said he is confident, however, that the county has done what it can to prepare for the virus.
"I am very confident that we are as prepared as we can be for this," he said.
"We participate in conference calls every day with the state, the (county) Department of Health and other municipalities in the region, and we discuss our options and we are well-prepared.
