PLATTSBURGH — The State University of New York Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that SUNY Chancellor Dr. Kristina Johnson will be leaving her post.
She was appointed president of The Ohio State University and is set to start Sept. 1.
SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said he has appreciated Johnson's leadership since he came on as president in late January, and Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale noted that she will be missed.
"I'm excited for her becoming the president of a really top-notch university, but disappointed for the (SUNY) system," DiPasquale told the Press-Republican.
OPPORTUNITY
In an email to SUNY college presidents and campus leaders Tuesday night, a copy of which was obtained by the Press-Republican, Johnson said it has been an "incredible honor" to serve as chancellor.
She wrote that the experience of working with all of them and getting to know both their campuses and leadership styles was a key factor in her decision to move into a president's office.
"When this unexpected opportunity arose, the chance to engage much more directly with a university community — and participate every day in both its traditions and aspirations, as you do — was so compelling to me that I accepted the offer to lead Ohio State," Johnson continued.
According to an OSU press release, Johnson has close family ties to both OSU and Ohio.
"Family lore has it that Johnson’s grandfather met her grandmother on the Columbus campus," it said.
“Ohio State has always been a special place to me — well beyond its standing as one of the most respected teaching, research and patient-care institutions in the world,” Johnson said in a statement.
“I am humbled to be selected to lead this great land-grant university, and I look forward to meeting with students, faculty and staff to begin our work together.”
STRONG SUPPORTER
DiPasquale recalled that Johnson performed the ribbon-cutting at the official opening of CCC's Institute for Advanced Manufacturing in September 2017, around the time her term officially began.
"For us, it was a new chancellor just starting her job and CCC welcoming her to the system," he said.
"The chancellor is a strong supporter of SUNY Plattsburgh and she appreciates the important role our campus plays in the North Country," Enyedi said in a statement.
"Our planning focus for the fall remains in place and will be aligned with the SUNY system, which will continue its work as well."
SUNY Student Assembly President and SUNY Trustee Austin Ostro said in a statement that Johnson has been a champion for students across all the system's campuses.
"Chancellor Johnson's inclusive, student-centric, and results-oriented approach to leadership have left an indelible mark on the system.
"While we are sad to see her leave, SUNY students wish Dr. Johnson all the best in her new role at Ohio State."
WILL CONTINUE
According to the SUNY Board of Trustees press release, Johnson will continue in her duties as chancellor to assist campuses in preparing for the fall semester until the board appoints an interim leadership structure.
"It does come at a difficult time," DiPasquale said of Johnson's departure.
"The good news, in some ways, is she doesn’t begin that job until Sept. 1, so the period of making very difficult decisions between now and the opening of school will be pretty consistent."
During her SUNY tenure, Johnson focused on the four central pillars of individualized learning, innovation and entrepreneurship, sustainability and partnerships, the press release said.
Since she came on, two-year community college graduation rates have seen a 22 percent increase, and the number of students needing remediation was cut in half.
"More recently, Chancellor Johnson oversaw efforts to ensure the continuation of academic instruction for approximately 400,000 students during the COVID-19 pandemic and deliver clinical care to nearly 1,000 COVID-19 infected patients," the release continued.
"She personally led the establishment of #SUNYTogether, a far-reaching and multi-faceted fundraising effort that provides direct aid to students impacted by the pandemic and supports technology needs."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.