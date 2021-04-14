PLATTSBURGH - SUNY Plattsburgh will be conducting a campus-wide test of its Emergency Notification Systems today between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The test will utilize several means of notification, including SUNY Alert, campus email, building notification posters, media alerts and outdoor warning sirens.
No action is necessary on the public's part. This is just to let people know that the sirens will be sounding and email communications will be sent.
Sirens are designed to only be heard outdoors and in a limited area outside of campus.
For more information, contact Michael Caraballo, director of emergency management, at 518-564-4950 or email carabamj@plattsburgh.edu.
The drill is designed to remind the campus community to take the following actions during a real emergency:
Stop: Stop what you are doing
Observe: Observe your immediate surrounds for danger
Shelter: Shelter in place and seek additional information from SUNY Alert, campus email and the college website.
