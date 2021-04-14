PLATTSBURGH - A test of the SUNY Plattsburgh Emergency Notification System has concluded.
There is no actual emergency at this time.
SUNY Plattsburgh conducted a campus-wide test of its Emergency Notification Systems today between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The test utilized several means of notification, including SUNY Alert, campus email, building notification posters, media alerts and outdoor warning sirens.
For more information, contact Michael Caraballo, director of emergency management, at 518-564-4950 or email carabamj@plattsburgh.edu.
