ALBANY -- The leader of the 64-campus State University system acknowledged Tuesday he "should have used different language" when he employed profanity to curse a woman after she described the Cuomo administration as toxic.
Chancellor James Malatras, in early 2019, wrote acidic comments regarding Lindsey Boylan, then his colleague in the Cuomo administration, in an email to other administration aides.
Boylan would later become the first of a string of women to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment in the workplace. Those allegations sparked investigations which culminated with Cuomo's resignation in August.
In a separate text message, Malatras encouraged Cuomo aides to smear Boylan by releasing confidential documents in an act of retaliation.
"Let’s release some of her cray emails!" Malatras said, using a slang word for "crazy."
The transcripts were part of the voluminous documents that James' office has been releasing following the completion of an investigation into various scandals centering on Cuomo.
Those controversies were spawned by Cuomo's $5 million pandemic memoir, the undercount of nursing home fatalities linked to the contagion and numerous #MeToo allegations made by Boylan and others.
While stopping short of issuing an apology, Malatras, 44, acknowledged he chose his words poorly.
"Truth is, I'm not proud of the language that I used," Malatras told reporters. "I conveyed my disagreement with my colleague. But I'm proud of my collaborative work in government. I've been in government a long time."
He also suggested it is routine to have disagreements with colleagues "in high-stress jobs."
"I should have used different language," said Malatras, who is paid $450,000 annually to head SUNY. "It's a long time ago. I have to focus on SUNY,"
Malatras also indicated he has no plans to resign from his $450,000-a-year job. He was hired in the summer of 2020, after a then Cuomo operative, Larry Schwartz, instructed SUNY trustees to appoint him to the position without doing a national search, according to the Albany Times Union.
"I'm going to continue to do my work at SUNY as long as I can because there's a lot of work to be done," the chancellor said after emerging from a legislative hearing.
Boylan was unimpressed with the Malatras effort to put the controversy behind him.
She tweeted: "If in 2019,@jimmalatras took time to look internally at the toxic environment that I flagged instead of trying to silence me, perhaps it would have prevented several women (including those in the AG’s report) from enduring abuse and harassment from Cuomo."
The governor ultimately controls SUNY. After announcing she would replace any Cuomo holdovers who had been involved in ethical breaches, Hochul has allowed Malatras to remain in his position.
But some Republicans are turning up the heat, pointing out Malatras also had a hand in preparing Cuomo's book for publication shortly before Malatras became chancellor.
Rob Astorino, a GOP candidate for governor, suggested in a tweet that "Hochul's loyalty to Malatras is based on the fact that should he be removed, she would be the last close tie to Cuomo" and keeping him allows the chancellor to serve as a "punching bag" for criticisms that could be aimed at her.
Others whose careers have been impacted by the ongoing controversies involving Cuomo include his younger brother Chris Cuomo, who was suspended from his job as a CNN show host Tuesday night for offering public relations help to Cuomo aides; and former chief counsel Alphonso David, who has since been removed from his top job at the Human Rights Campaign.
In August, two executives with the political public relations firm Kivvit, Rich Bamberger and Josh Vlasto, both former Cuomo spokesman, disclosed they were leaving the firm after they were implicated in the leaking of personnel records to smear Boylan.
Meanwhile, Tina Tchen, who had previously been chief of staff to former First Lady Michelle Obama, resigned as the leader of Time's Up, a feminist advocacy group, after it was disclosed she gave advice to Andrew Cuomo on responding to harassment allegations.
