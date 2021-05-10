PLATTSBURGH — Following the postponement of many local events and fundraisers due to the pandemic, Sunrise Rotary will hold a community sale early next month.
The event, to take place Saturday, June 5 at the VFW Post 125 on Boynton Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will go on rain or shine. Weather permitting it will take place outdoors or, if there is a chance of rain, inside the VFW.
"Our Club wanted to find something that we could do now that could raise money and also help our community," Sunrise Rotary President Sue LeBlanc-Durocher said. "The Sunrise Rotary Community Sale will include donated treasures.
"So many of us have had to spend an enormous amount of time in our homes during the pandemic and realize that we own lots of things that we are not using, but that someone else might need."
ACCEPTING DONATIONS
Community members can donate items in advance of the sale by contacting Joan Sterling at 518-441-1818.
The club requests donations do not included electronic devices nor clothing, and ask that all items are in clean and working condition.
"The Sunrise Rotary Community Sale is really a tag sale without tags," Sunrise Rotarian and Community Sale Event Chair Joan Sterling said. “The price is right, because you come up with the price. And there is no price for admission.
"Of course, we want to raise money, but we also know that times are tough for a lot of members in our community."
Sunrise Rotary will be adhering to current COVID social protocols both outside and inside during the event.
PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Community Sale will help Sunrise Rotary support community-based projects such as the Sunrise Rotary Pavilion at Wilcox Dock and the Sunrise Rotary Gazebo at the Samuel D. Champlain monument.
Sunrise Rotary raised over $25,000 for the universally accessible Max Moore Memorial Treehouse on the Saranac River Trail in Plattsburgh.
Some of the efforts Sunrise Rotary has supported more recently include the Outdoor Art projects as part of the revitalization of the City of Plattsburgh, donating money to the Red Cross to help with disaster relief caused by local flooding and providing funds to build a universally accessible boardwalk on the site of the LaPierre Lane Park, a spur on the planned Saranac River Trail Greenway in Morrisonville that officially opened to the public in 2018.
